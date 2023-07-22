World Brain Day 2023: Strategies to manage stress and protect cognitive function

Stress has permeated society in the fast-paced world of today. While occasional stress is normal, chronic or prolonged stress can have detrimental effects on our overall health, including brain health and cognitive function. Therefore, understanding the relationship between stress and the brain is crucial for adopting effective strategies to manage stress and protect cognitive function.

How stress impacts brain?

Prolonged exposure to stress hormones can affect the structure and function of the brain. It can lead to shrinkage of the hippocampus, a brain region involved in memory and learning. Chronic stress can also impair the communication between brain cells and disrupt the formation of new connections, which are vital for cognitive processes.

Some of the other ways stress impacts brain include:

Cognitive impairment: Chronic stress has been associated with cognitive impairment, including difficulties with memory, attention, and decision-making. It can affect the ability to concentrate, process information, and retrieve memories. In severe cases, chronic stress may contribute to the development or progression of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Impact on brain structure: Chronic stress has been associated with changes in brain structure. Prolonged exposure to stress hormones, such as cortisol, can lead to a reduction in the size of the hippocampus, a brain region involved in memory and learning. Stress can also affect the prefrontal cortex, which plays a role in decision-making, impulse control, and emotion regulation. Altered emotional regulation: The brain regions responsible for emotional regulation can be affected by chronic stress. This can lead to increased emotional reactivity, difficulty in managing emotions, and heightened vulnerability to mood disorders. Disrupted sleep patterns: Stress can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to difficulties falling asleep or staying asleep. Sleep is crucial for brain health and overall well-being, and chronic sleep disturbances can further exacerbate the negative effects of stress on the brain. Increased risk of mental health disorders: Chronic stress is closely linked to the development or exacerbation of mental health disorders, such as anxiety and depression. The impact of stress on the brain’s structure and chemistry can contribute to the manifestation of these disorders.

Strategies to manage stress

Stress reduction techniques: Adopting stress reduction techniques can help manage chronic stress and promote brain health. These techniques include mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, and progressive muscle relaxation. Engaging in activities that promote relaxation and self-care, such as hobbies, spending time in nature, or listening to calming music, can also be beneficial. Regular exercise: Physical exercise has been shown to reduce stress levels and improve cognitive function. Engaging in regular aerobic exercise, such as brisk walking, jogging, or cycling, can help lower stress hormones, boost mood, and enhance brain health. It is recommended to aim for at least 40 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per day. Healthy lifestyle choices: A healthy lifestyle can have a positive impact on both stress management and brain health. Prioritize a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and omega-3 fatty acids. Additionally, it is also recommended to avoid eating too many processed meals, refined sugars, or coffee drinks. Ensure adequate sleep to promote cognitive function and emotional well-being. Time management and prioritization: Chronic stress often stems from feeling overwhelmed and having too many responsibilities. Learning effective time management techniques, setting realistic goals, and prioritizing tasks can help reduce stress levels and improve focus and productivity. Seek professional help: If chronic stress persists despite efforts to manage it, it may be helpful to seek professional help from therapists, counselors, or healthcare providers specializing in stress management techniques.

The author is Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

