World Asthma Day: Yoga asanas that asthma patients can perform safely

Although asthma isn't curable, those suffering from the condition can perform yoga to keep their symptoms at bay

Every year, World Asthma Day is observed on the first Tuesday of May. This year, the day falls on 3 May. The day aims to raise awareness about asthma and how access to better and more equitable healthcare is needed to help people live with the disease.

Yoga is known to be effective in curing many diseases and even though asthma isn't curable, those suffering from the condition can also perform yoga to keep themselves healthy and keep their symptoms at bay. Performing yoga asanas can help in alleviating pain as well as strengthening the lungs.

Here are some of the yoga asanas which are safe for asthma patients to try-

1. Sukasana pose - Sukasana or easy pose is a cross-legged seating pose which helps in broadening the muscles of the chest. It is a great workout for your lungs.

2. Nadi Shodhan Pranayama- Nadi Shodhan Pranayama or alternate nostril breathing technique is a great exercise for asthma patients. In this pose, one has to inhale through one nostril and exhale through the other. Repeat this exercise by changing the sides.

3. Dandasana- Dandasana or the staff pose is a simple looking yet effective yoga asana, which can help in alleviating the symptoms of asthma. The asana helps in strengthening the muscles of the lungs.

4. Uttanasana- Forward Bend pose or Uttanasana focuses on stretching the abdomen and hamstring muscles, while also allowing the body to relax. Uttanasana also helps in opening up the lungs and alleviating asthma symptoms.

5. Baddhakonasana- Baddhakonasana or the butterfly pose helps in breathing as it requires the back to be stretched and the chest expanded.

6. Bhujangasana - The cobra pose is an effective yoga posture for asthma patients. Bhujangasana helps in opening the chest and throat, thereby facilitating easy breathing.

Note: It is advisable to keep your inhaler around when performing these yoga asanas.

