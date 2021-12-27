With 578 infections, Omicron variant driving up India’s COVID-19 count: Here’s what we know so far

Several states have imposed night curfews and fresh restrictions amid year-end festivities in an attempt to avoid a third wave of coronavirus

The Omicron variant is driving up COVID-19 cases in the country, driving up fears that India is inching towards experiencing its third wave of the pandemic.

On Monday, India saw its highest single day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Additionally, the country recorded a total of 6,531 new coronavirus cases and 315 deaths, pushing the total active cases to 75,841 and the death count to 4,79,997.

Here’s a look at what’s going on.

New Delhi

A night curfew will come into effect in the national capital from Monday 11 pm onwards, restricting movement of individuals except those in exempted categories, due to rising COVID-19 cases and the threat posed by Omicron.

Delhi recorded 290 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.55 percent.

As per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a 'yellow' alert is sounded if the positivity rate stays at 0.5 percent on two consecutive days.

Moreover, New Delhi as of today also has the most number of Omicron infections in the country — 142.

Maharashtra

The western state also has witnessed a jump in cases, especially in Mumbai. In fact, on Sunday, Mumbai recorded 922 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, registering the highest daily count since 4 June this year. The city recorded a 21 percent increase in cases over Saturday, when 757 cases were registered.

On Sunday, Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 count rose by 1,648 cases and the toll also rose by 17.

The state had reported 1,485 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 1,410 on Friday, 1,179 on Thursday, 1,201 on Wednesday, 825 on Tuesday and 544 on Monday.

With regards to the Omicron, Maharashtra reported as many as 31 new cases of the COVID-19 variant, which is wreaking havoc across the world, taking the tally of such patients in the state to 141.

Of these, Mumbai saw 27 cases, which raised the city's count of such cases to 73.

The rising cases forced the Maharashtra government to impose fresh curbs amid the year-end festivities.

A night curfew is back in place in the state also there's also a restriction on the number of people at weddings.

According to the fresh curbs, attendance at indoor weddings has been capped at 100 people and not more than 250 people or 25 percent whichever is less in outdoor weddings. Also, assembly of more than five persons has been banned in public places between 9 pm to 6 am.

For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25 percent of the capacity of the space whichever is less.

Himachal Pradesh

The hilly state reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday in Mandi district. The latest coronavirus variant was found in a 45-year-old asymptomatic woman, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on 12 December.

Madhya Pradesh

On Sunday, eight cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was found in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh has also seen an uptick in the COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, 41 people tested positive for the infection -- second consecutive day that the state saw more than 40 cases.

As per the state health bulletin released by directorate of health services, the number of active cases in the state has risen to 252.

Uttar Pradesh

With 59 fresh COVID-19 cases being reported on Sunday, the total number of active cases under treatment in Uttar Pradesh has crossed 300-mark. The state also reported its third Omicron case on Sunday.

At present, the state has 323 coronavirus active cases.

The rise in cases along with the Omicron variant has also led to the state imposing a night curfew from 25 December.

As per the government's directives, a night curfew will be put in place from 25 December from 11 pm-5 am. No more than 200 people will be allowed at weddings, as per the order.

Karnataka

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 348 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths. The state health department announced that the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,418.

In view of the Omicron concerns, the Karnataka government on Sunday decided to impose a 'night curfew' for 10 days from 28 December, between 10 pm to 5 am. The government also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places.

With inputs from agencies

