The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has countries across the world scrambling again to control outbreaks, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned rich countries again against hoarding vaccines while poorer nations suffer scarcity.

The global health body has repeatedly warned of vaccine hoarding by developed countries like the US, UK and even countries in the European Union. Rich nations had come under the spotlight during even when India was reeling under the deadly second wave. Not just vaccines, but countries like the US were also hoarding materials to make vaccines that were being manufactured in India.

Here's why the WHO is worried amid Omicron fears:

What has WHO said?



The global body asked rich countries to send vaccines to poorer nations even as countries like the US are administering booster shots amongst their populations. Dr Kate O'Brien, head of WHO's department of immunisation, was quoted by AFP as saying, "What is going to shut down disease is for everybody who is especially at risk of disease to become vaccinated... We seem to be taking our eye off that ball in countries.”

O'Brien warned countries of "excess" at a time when there is not enough data to suggest whether a booster does will protect us from the new variant. "As we head into whatever the Omicron situation is going to be, there is a risk that the global supply is again going to revert to high-income countries hoarding vaccine to protect (their populations)... in a sense in excess," O'Brien said.

Meanwhile, the European Union's drug regulator said Thursday it is closely following the spread of the new variant and whether new vaccines will be required to fight it. Vaccine makers are racing to update their COVID-19 shots against the newest coronavirus threat even before it's clear a change is needed.

“At this stage, we do not have enough data on the impact of this variant on the effectiveness of the approved vaccines. But we are continuously scanning the horizon to gather evidence in this regard. In any case, we are preparing to take rapid action should the need arise,” Marco Cavaleri, head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy at the European Medicines Agency, said during an online media briefing.

Vaccine shortages in Africa



The new variant has again highlighted vaccine inequality in poorer countries. African countries have amongst the lowest vaccination rates in the world.

A report in Time magazine showed that while only 7.3 percent of people in African countries were fully vaccinated, the number was significantly low compared to the rates in the US and Europe 58 percent of the population is vaccinated.

The report said that 1.9 billion doses promised to low and middle income countries haven't been met either.

As countries like South Africa struggle with a new variant, US and European countries are now offering booster shots.

