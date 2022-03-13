When Order of the British Empire came calling for Dr Sanjiv Nichani

Dr Sanjiv Nichani received the OBE in a grand ceremony on 1 February 2022 for his work in medicine, paediatrics and heart surgeries for children.

When Dr Sanjiv Nichani visited Windsor Castle the first time, it was with a bunch of relaxed AFMC doctors at a reunion. They bantered walking its expansive gardens. Unbeknownst, Dr Nichani would be back four years later, welcomed into the regal environs to meet Prince Charles to be awarded the Order of the British Empire (2021) for his work in medicine, paediatrics and heart surgeries for children through his founded charity Healing Little Hearts. Dr Nichani received the OBE in a grand ceremony on 1 February 2022, and he is still gobsmacked.

Ushered in by a regal footman, he was given strict instructions on etiquette and protocol. Overawed by the honour, and deeply grateful, Dr Nichani’s life is a lesson in humility and altruism.

“Did you know that 25-30 per cent of children billed as needing surgery don’t need surgery? We are very meticulous about it. The type of child you operate ensures the best chance of survival,” says Dr Nichani of the 2,149 surgeries done since HLH began.

India is also very close to his heart. “I'm so grateful that I've been able to contribute to places that have shaped me,” says Dr Nichani. Yet, the journey to the OBE has been one of pain, early on, and immense learning later. When Dr Nichani was a wee lad, his family shifted to Canada from Bengaluru. A few years later, his mother had a serious near-death accident which left her left side paralysed. The family had no other option but to return to Mumbai. That is where the philanthropic and caring OBE’s tryst with humanitarian endeavours began.

The little Sanjiv flourished under the love and nurturing of his grandmother, uncle and aunt in 1970, (his uncle later adopted him). College at Mumbai, he followed his doctor uncle’s footsteps, and headed to Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. That set into motion events that were to shape his life, and the lives of many children. First as a paediatric specialist and consultant at University Hospitals of Leicester, and then with a charity he founded in 2007, Healing Little Hearts.

The benevolent doctor was in Palestine in early February, and then HLH was in Namibia, and then a team under the aegis of Charlie’s Heart Hero travelled to Telangana, giving children with heart disease a new lease of life. Each mission has an able team of 10 doctors and nurses flying to various parts of the world offering free heart surgeries. Dr Nichani often travels doing surgeries. Not one to sit idle, he is already planning the HLH mission to Nepal.

“We operated on seven children a week, with a very enthusiastic local team who wanted to learn, train and be empowered — to look after Palestinian children themselves,” says the Leicester-based do gooder.

Majoring in paediatric dermatology, allergy and asthma, he is the recipient of the Points of Light Award by Prime Minister Theresa May, among many other honours. Choosing paediatrics due to its short course of study, Dr Nichani did not initially warm to the prospect of treating crying, weepy children. Today, he loves his work with children, calling it akin to solving mysteries of tiny patients who cannot speak.

Working at Bombay Hospital, UK came calling, and the young Sanjiv, just married, went to London on a fellowship (1989). What followed was 11 years of intensive study into the care of critically ill children. It was fortuitous that he worked with the late Professor David Harvey, paediatrician to the British Royal Family. “Dr Harvey was a champion of the less privileged. He took me in, was happy with my work, even offered to sponsor me,” says the doctor who was given the prestigious posting at the Great Ormond Street hospital. Hugely grateful for Dr Harvey’s influence on his fledgling career, Dr Sanjiv trained for six years till a visa issue saw him take up a fellowship at the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. That cemented his knowledge into critical care for children.

When UK came calling again, the self-confessed Anglophile bounded back without further ado — University Hospitals of Leicester saw Dr Nichani work dedicatedly — setting up a children’s CCU (1996), and a cardiac CCU. Not just that, when the hospital was threatened with closure, he even fought battles in court to keep the hospital open. Today, it’s cardiac childcare facility, and legacy are why a glinting OBE shines brightly on his mantle.

Healing Little Hearts began on a holiday in Mumbai, when he decided to cold call hospitals offering free heart surgery. After some hits and misses, he began the hugely credible HLH work. The shocking statistics that one in 100 children was born with heart problems, and 80,000 children are born needing heart surgery in India, and only 20,000-30,000 get it concerned him hugely. “It is my way of leaving behind a legacy,” says the committed doctor.

His first surgeries saw 16 children get heart surgeries (to now up to 30) as innumerable donors, doctors, nurses, partners, and volunteers began a united attempt to save these little children.

The HLH team has since it began (2007) visited — Srinagar, Raipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pondicherry, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh. Across the world, it’s Uganda, Bangladesh, Palestine, Jordan, Pakistan, Malaysia, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Cameroon, Mauritius, Romania, Latvia, some even twice like this recent trip to Palestine, and India.

“It’s now the Healing Little Hearts Global Foundation,” he laughs. Till date 2,149 children have had surgeries, 160 international heart missions completed, across 42 hospitals. His disarming and humble demeanour hides a clarity of thought, and deep responsibility to heal. The goal now is to reach a landmark 5,000 surgeries. During the pandemic too, his charity has covered six countries, operated on 140 children (2021).

“It is very, very satisfying and rewarding. It’s stunning how beautiful these children are, and how incredibly strong too,” Dr Nichani adds.

“Local teams put together the most difficult cases. The oldest child (in Palestine) was three-years-old — it was a fairly complex surgery,” says the doctor whose approachability and humility leave one speechless.

Working 24 hours non-stop, he finds these missions a window to the world too — the last time in Israel, he visited Bethlehem, saw the ancient ruins of Jericho, Jordan Valley and Petra.

“I'm so blessed to have had these experiences,” he adds. Manipur’s Sky Hospital, Nairobi’s nun-run Mater Hospital, Pune’s Sassoon Hospital and Mumbai are experiences close to his heart.

“Manipur has an impoverished health infrastructure. An amazing adult cardiologist Dr Shyamkishore who was in the UK for 20 years, moved back and opened Sky Hospital. He is a visionary, caring, meticulous, and his care is exemplary,” says Dr Nichani.

Setting out to change heart care in children one mission at a time, countries and their inertia and lack of health care catch him off guard. But he has been heartened by the charity of many caring donors and partners, especially the British people.

In Mumbai, the Hinduja Hospital, and in Pune, HLH is currently helping build a children’s heart centre. “We also went to the Sassoon Hospital (Pune) — the state of the government-run hospital was almost soul destroying,” he adds.

The OBE moment

Driving to Windsor Castle for the ceremony in February, he checked into a hotel just outside the castle a night before.

“My elder son joined me. As I took out my suit, the concierge said, ‘Congratulation Sir,’ I said pardon, wondering how he knew. He smiled, saying, ‘Anybody bringing a suit is here for an award or honour?’” laughs the altruistic doctor.

That 1 February morning saw the sun shine brightly. Invitation check, ID check, he entered into the opulence of Windsor Castle. “We gathered in the king’s dining room, and one by one proceeded to the investiture by HRH Prince Charles, the future King of England. A sense of awe engulfs you. Prince Charles was flanked by three to four Gorkha soldiers, and a representative of the Queen's Guard. They announced: Dr Sanjiv Nichani for services to medicine in charity. He shook my hand, pinned the medal, and enquired, “Are you a heart surgeon? I said no. I’m an intensive care specialist. ‘The world is a much better place because of people like you. Thank you,’ he said.” A bear hug from his son, the father and son walked out in a surreal state, unbelieving that just 10 years ago, he wasn’t even a British citizen.

“That’s what dreams are made of. Hugely proud, grateful and thanking all my god sends. It's out of this world. It gives you a huge amount of credibility. The OBE evokes awe,” he ends.

Suruchi Kapoor-Gomes is a senior journalist. The views expressed are personal.

