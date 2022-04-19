What we know about COVID-19 XE variant and how to protect ourselves from it

COVID-19 XE variant: With coronavirus is continuously mutating, the spread of new variants is not surprising

A subvariant of Omicron Covid-19, XE, which is a variant of recombination of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains was detected on 6th April in Mumbai. This is the first case of the XE variant in India and especially comes at a time when the Covid cases were falling. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its most recent update that the XE recombinant was first identified in the UK on 19 January.

Coronavirus is continuously mutating and that is causing the spread of new variants. Researchers all over the world have been tracking hundreds of mutations in the virus. Mutations occur in areas such as the receptor-binding domain (RBD), and vaccines and antiviral drugs are formulated by targeting more than one viral protein. With the virus constantly replicating itself, this process becomes difficult.

According to the WHO forecast, just like the previous variants, the XE variant is also said to be highly transmissible. We recall how Omicron, the replacement of the Delta strain, assumed control throughout its precursor inside no time. However, instances of hospitalisation were less for Omicron disease, which infected an enormous mass of individuals.

Symptoms of coronavirus XE variant

It is still early to determine the exact symptoms of the XE variant. Symptoms might differ from one individual to another depending upon their immunization status and resistance obtained from earlier infections. There are a few common symptoms to look out for like - fever, sore throat, scratchy throat, cough and cold, skin aggravations, gastrointestinal trouble, and respiratory pain.

Addressing the COVID XE variant

While most Indian states have eased the COVID restrictions, the onus falls on us to keep wearing the mask and maintain social distancing standards. What is more important is that we get our booster shots and build herd immunity. WHO’s expert group reasoned that COVID vaccination could altogether reduce the chance of serious illness and death. Thus, a third booster shot is suggested after the first 2 mandatory doses. Let’s talk about the vaccines currently being used in India:

Covaxin

The Covaxin booster dose showed promising results in its booster dose trials with more than 90 per cent of all individuals boosted with Covaxin. The booster dose had efficacy being maintained for 6 months. The boosted subjects showed high neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant.

Covishield

Positive results from a preliminary analysis of an ongoing safety and immunogenicity trial showed that Vaxzevria (COVISHIELD in India), when given as a third dose booster, increased the immune response to Beta, Delta, Alpha, and Gamma SARS-CoV-2 variants, while a separate analysis of samples from the trial showed an increased antibody response to the Omicron variant.

Sputnik Light

Based on the data collected by the Spallanzani Institute and results of previous studies, heterologous (“mix and match”) boosting with Sputnik Light tends to increase other vaccines’ efficacy and extend the booster protection period as optimal adenoviral platform configuration provides better protection against Omicron and other variants.

Approved in India, Sputnik Light is based on recombinant human adenovirus (medium-sized, nonenveloped) serotype number 26 (the first component of Sputnik V). A one-shot vaccination regimen of Sputnik Light provides ease of administration and helps to increase the efficacy and duration of other vaccines when used as a booster shot. This will further make an important contribution to the country’s vaccination program.

Public health experts have said that the new variants will continue to emerge, but the public need not panic and follow covid appropriate behaviour. Still, we need to ensure that vulnerable individuals are protected with vaccinations and boosted when warranted. While some might say that the COVID pandemic has become endemic, we as a country need to make sure that we don’t allow the new XE variant to spread fast. Let’s stay safe and follow COVID safety protocols.

Ths author is MD, MAMS, FAIMER Fellow (2011-13), AIIMS Jodhpur. Views are personal.

