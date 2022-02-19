US to evaluate Covaxin as COVID-19 vaccine candidate, announces Bharat Biotech

The FDA has lifted its clinical hold on Bharat Biotech's Investigational New Drug application (IND) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as Covaxin outside the United States

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Saturday said its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin will be evaluated as a vaccine candidate for the disease in the United States.

"Ocugen, Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its clinical hold on the company's Investigational New Drug application (IND) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as Covaxin outside the United States.

Ocugen, Inc is co-developing Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in USA and Canada," reads Bharat Biotech's statement.

Earlier the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had informed that Covaxin has been granted approval for emergency use in 13 countries as of 31 January, 2022.

