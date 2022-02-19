US to evaluate Covaxin as COVID-19 vaccine candidate, announces Bharat Biotech
The FDA has lifted its clinical hold on Bharat Biotech's Investigational New Drug application (IND) to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as Covaxin outside the United States
Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Saturday said its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin will be evaluated as a vaccine candidate for the disease in the United States.
Earlier the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had informed that Covaxin has been granted approval for emergency use in 13 countries as of 31 January, 2022.
