UNICEF and Microsoft launch global platform 'The Learning Passport' to address education crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Microsoft have expanded their global learning platform to address the education crisis caused due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The UNICEF, Microsoft and the University of Cambridge developed The Learning Passport to help displaced and refugee children by providing education through a digital remote learning platform.

This platform has now been brought into use to support education of children and youth whose schools have been forced to close their doors owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It will also offer important resources to teachers and educators.

The platform provides a country-specific digitized curriculum with textbooks and a selection of supplemental content in national languages.

“The Learning Passport, which has been in development for the past 18 months, was due to start as a pilot programme this year,” said UNICEF.

President of Microsoft Brad Smith said as coronavirus has impacted people across borders, solutions to overcome its impact must not have boundaries.

“We need to come together and explore every avenue to keep children learning and help them through this difficult time,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director.

Smith also said that private and public sector should collaborate to ensure that every student continues learning.

According to UNESCO, more than 1.5 billion students have been impacted by closures of schools and colleges due to COVID-19.

UNICEF has also joined hands with Formula E motor racing series to keep children safe, healthy and learning in the prevailing situation. UNICEF is doing its bit in this unprecedented situation to take care of both the primary health and well-being of children and young people globally.

