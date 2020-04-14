Coronavirus Outbreak: Formula E teams up with UNICEF to support global COVID-19 appeal
Formula E motor racing series has announced that it is partnering with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to keep children safe, healthy and learning in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
A press release by Formula E says that their funds will be directed to “projects such as those contributing to remote learning programmes and the supply of essential protective equipment for hospital staff and care workers on the frontline.”
“We are delighted to see Formula E supporting UNICEF’s response to coronavirus,” said Sarah Ward, Deputy Executive Director, Partnerships and Philanthropy of UNICEF UK. Formula E said that it would launch various initiatives to raise funds to support the global coronavirus appeal. “Our partnership with and initial donation to UNICEF are the start of a long-term journey together to protect the health, safety and education of vulnerable children globally,” said Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E.
The motor racing series asserted that it would use its platforms to raise awareness of UNICEF’s work to protect children in the face of novel coronavirus.
UNICEF, during the time of crisis, is attempting to take care of both the primary health and well-being of children and young people across the world. It is tackling impact of lost educational opportunities, apart from discrimination and stigma which come from widespread misinformation.
The coronavirus outbreak has taken a huge toll on education as around 1.5 billion children are missing out on education due to school closures.
