Three Tablighi Jamaat meet attendees from Assam’s Goalpara test positive for coronavirus; state tally rises to 16
Goalpara: Three COVID-19 positive cases were found in Goalpara, taking the state tally to 16.
"These three new cases were part of the group who joined Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi," Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Earlier, he said, "Eight more COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, taking the total to 13. All eight new cases are of people who also participated in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi."
Moreover, some people defied lockdown orders and police personnel took action against the violators of the lockdown in Guwahati. Movement of only those availing/providing essential services are allowed.
Earlier, 110 people in Tamil Nadu and 43 in Andhra Pradesh who had attended the gathering have tested positive for coronavirus. Six attendees from Telangana have also died due to the deadly virus.
Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.
Follow LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak here
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths.
Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 15:05:46 IST
Tags : Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases In Assam, COVID-19, Delhi, Goalpara, Guwahati, NewsTracker, Nizamuddin, Tablighi Jamaat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana
Trending
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Centre suspends two Delhi govt officers, issues show-cause notice to two others over 'dereliction of duty'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: COVID-19 cases in India cross 600; Modi, Kejriwal say discrimination against medical staff won't be tolerated
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: India's COVID-19 toll rises to 35, positive cases climb to 1,397; Global casualties cross 40,000