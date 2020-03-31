The Office stars John Krasinski, Steve Carell reunite over video chat for NBC show's 15th anniversary during lockdown

Washington DC: Stars from the popular comedy series The Office, John Krasinski and Steve Carell reunited virtually over video chat amid the coronavirus pandemic to celebrate the show's 15th anniversary.

On Sunday, in a segment on Krasinski's YouTube show Some Good News the two reminisced about some of their favorite scenes, iconic jokes and moments from the workplace mockumentary series.

The hugely-popular comedy debuted on NBC in March 2005 and ran for nine seasons before ending in 2013.

Recalling how he'd been a 23-year-old waiter when they shot the pilot, Krasinski said: "So Steve, this week marked a huge anniversary for you and I. We were on a little show called The Office and it turned 15 years old this week."

"After the pilot, I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. We all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge," Krasinski added with a laugh.

"It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it today, it's pretty cool," Carell said.

Showing few bloopers and memories from the season, Carell further mentioned that, "I think most of the memories have to do with things that we shared as a cast. When we were doing Fun Run and it was about 105 degrees outside."

Looking back at their time together, Carell added, "some of the most fun memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined and connected with that show." to which Krasinski also agreed.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 08:24:45 IST

Tags : 15th Anniversary, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, John Krasinski, NBC, NowStreaming, Some Good News, Steve Carell, The Office