Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Over 140 FIRs filed, 3,750 detained in Delhi for violating lockdown Over 140 FIRs were registered and 3,750 people were detained in the national capital on Monday for violating lockdown norms, PTI reported. According to data shared by the police, 145 FIRs were registered under Section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Air India pilots write to Centre, say being given ill-fitting PPE and inadequate hand sanitiser The Air India Executive Pilots Association on Friday wrote to the Ministry of Civil Aviation saying, "Our pilots and cabin crew are given substandard ill-fitting PPE that tear easily on rescue flights. Sanitizers aren't given in sufficient quantities and disinfection processes are short of industry best practices." "During our recent rescue flights, the protective equipment being provided to the flight crew has been failing with an alarming frequency or has been plagued with other issues," another letter by the Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) to the Chairperson of Air India said.

Coronavirus in India Lates Updates Northeast students express gratitude to ABVP Karnataka after supermarket incident Manipur chief minister Biren Singh said, "Highly appreciate the action of ABVP Karnataka filing FIR against employees of More Shop, Mysore who didn't allow students of NE to enter the shop leading to the arrest of culprits. Also appreciate ABVP Karyakartas helping stranded NE students. " Highly appreciate the action of #ABVP_Karnataka_Unit filing FIR against employees of More Shop, Mysore who didn't allow students of NE to enter the shop leading to the arrest of culprits. Also appreciate ABVP Karyakartas helping stranded NE students. ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ ⁦⁦⁦ pic.twitter.com/WvPdAl6gRK — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Navy personnel design oxygen-supply machine Personnel from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam have designed an innovative portable 'Multi-feed Oxygen Manifold' (MOM) using a six-way radial header fitted to a single cylinder. This innovation would enable one oxygen bottle to supply oxygen to six patients concurrently, the Navy said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 75% cut on Telangana legislators Telangana chief minister KC Rao said, "There will be a 75 percent cut on the salaries of the chief minister, state cabinet, MLCs, MLAs, state corporation chairpersons, and local bodies representatives in view of the financial state of Telangana, due to COVID-19 pandemic." "There will be 60 percent salary cut for IAS, IPS, IFS and other such central services officers. For all other categories of employees, there will be a 50 percent salary cut. For Class-IV, outsourcing & contract employees, there will be a 10 percent salary cut," he added.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Delhi govt requisites Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as COVID-19 facility The Delhi government on Friday requisited the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Lodhi Road in the National Capital to use it as a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Airtel announces measures for 80 million low-income customers Airtel on Friday announced measures to shield over 80 million low-income mobile customers from the impact of COVID-19 crisis, reports said. Aritel will provide unrestricted incoming services till 17 April and Rs 10 talk time for all low income users.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 174 suspected COVID-19 patients admitted at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital A senior official of the Lok Nayak hospital said that a total of 174 possibly infected COVID-19 patients have been admitted at the hospital, of which 163 patients are from Nizamuddin. 85 patients came yesterday while 34 were admitted on Monday. We have made all arrangements for them. "Test reports of the one possibly infected COVID-19 patient from Nizamuddin who died on Sunday, are awaited. We have 500 beds at Lok Nayak Hospital at present, adding 500 more beds now. We've about 64 ventilators at Lok Nayak Hospital and 80 ventilators at GB Pant Hospital. As of now, all COVID-19 patients do not require ICU and ventilator facility," the ofiicial said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Delhi govt to ask police to file FIR against Nizammudin maulana Delhi government is likely to ask teh police to register an FIR against Maulana of Markaz, Nizamuddin, ANI quoted a statement as saying. Around 300-400 people had attended a religious gathering at Markaz and 163 people from Nizamuddin, likely to be infected with COVID-19, have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Telangana reports six new COVID-19 cases, one death today Telangana reported six new cases of coronavirus along with one death due to the virus on Monday, the state health department said. In addition to this, 13 people have been discharged. The total positive cases of COVID-19 rises to 77 in the state.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Three Indians among 35 new cases in Singapore Reports said that three Indians are among the 35 new coronavirus cases in Singapore. A total of 879 positive cases have been reported in Singapore.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates BMC provides food and shelter facilities to migrants The BMC has released a helpline number for migrant labourers stranded in Mumbai. Reports added that the municipal corportation will provide a place to stay and food from 9 am to 9 pm. However, the statement didn't specify what services would be made available for the homeless after 9 pm.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Global COVID-19 toll crosses 35,000 The global toll due to the novel coronavirus has crossed 35,000, according to the John Hopkins University tracker.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Jammu and Kashmir admin sanctions Rs 17 crore for construction workers The Jammu and Kashmir administration sanctioned on Monday Rs 17.65 crore for construction workers registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, in view of the country-wide lockdown, imposed to check the spread of coronavirus infection, PTI reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Karnataka govt asks people in home quarantine to send 14 selfies The Karnataka government has asked people under home quarantine to send 14 selfies everyday to the state government. India Today reported that the selfie has to be send a selfie one every hour, from 7 am to 9 pm.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates BMC circular on cremation of deceased COVID-19 patients withdrawn Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said that the circular on the cremation of deceased COVID-19 patients issued by the BMC has been withdrawn. Earlier on Friday evening, BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said that bodies of all deceased COVID-19 patients have to be cremated irrespective of religion.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Reliance Industries pledges Rs 500 crore to PM-CARES fund Reliance Industries on Monday announced a donation of Rs 500 crore to the PM-CARES fund for those affected by the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.Additionally, Rs 5 crores each were also donated to the Maharashtra and Gujarat chief ministers' funds. A press release also said that 50 lakh free meals will be distributed to the underprivileged section across the country in the next 10 days.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Punjab reports third COVID-19 death A woman in Ludhiana who had tested positive for coronavirus died in a hospital in Patiala on Friday, which is the state's third COVID-19-related death, India Today reported.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Food packets distributed in Haryana's Panchkula Food packets were on Friday packaged at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Haryana's Panchkula to distribute among the needy. "We distribute food among 5,000 packets in slums, shelter homes and other places," says Sanjay, who looks after the operations. Haryana: Food packets being packaged at Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula to distribute among the needy. "We distribute among 5000 packets in slums, shelter homes & other places," says Sanjay, who looks after the operations. #lockdown pic.twitter.com/YAWGRPfnap — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Bodies of all deceased COVID-19 patients to be cremated The BMC on Friday said that the bodies of all deceased coronavirus patients have to be cremated, irrespective of the religion. BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi also said that the funeral should not be attended by more than five people. "If someone insists to bury the body, they will only be permitted if the body is taken out of Mumbai city's jurisdiction," he added.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Infosys pledges Rs 100 crore to anti-COVID-19 efforts The Infosys Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Infosys, on Friday announced that it is committing Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India. "The Foundation contributed half of this commitment (Rs 50 cr) to PM-CARES Fund," the statement said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Noida DM removed, report says he asked for leave Noida district magistrate BN Singh was removed from his post on Friday and Suhas LY was appointed to the post, reports said, adding that a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them. India Today reported that Singh had written to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath asking to be transferred amid the spread of coronavirus. "Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Brijesh Singh today requested for three months leave. An order has been passed to transfer him to Lucknow and to take Departmental Action against him. Also, an inquiry will be initiated into the matter," said RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Man walks 88 kms with son's body in Andhra Pradesh A man walked with the dead body of his five-year-old son on his shoulder walked for around 88 kilometres to the crematorium, due to the lockdown over coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh's Gorantla town in the Anantapur district.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Punjab to distribute 10 lakh food packets to migrants Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said that he has asked the state finance ministry to come up with an anti-COVID-19 contingency plan and added that 10 lakh dry food packets will be distributed to migrants and other underprivileged sections soon. He said that the services of retiring sanitation workers for three more months. He also said that mobile testing vans will be brought in to boost testing and volunteers will be trained to man isolation beds.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Punjab government orders sealing of state borders Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered the sealing of state borders and extended the curfew in the state till 14 April. He also assured insurance for state police personnel and sanitisation workers engaged in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 1,889 suspected COVID-19 patients admitted in Mumbai A bulletin by the BMC on Monday said that a total of 1,889 suspected patients of coronavirus have been admitted in hospitals in Mumbai since 25 march and a total of 8,134 have been admitted in the OPD wards of various hospitals.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 80-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai An 80-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Mumbai, ANI reported. Total number of positive cases is 216 in the state, of which 39 people have been discharged. 10 people have died due to COVID-19 till now in Maharashtra. Reportedly, the patient had acute respiratory distress and was admitted in a private hospital on 27 March adn expired on 28 March in the evening. "He was a known case of Hypertension and Ischemic heart disease," reports said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Centre asks NTA to extend application deadlines for entrance exams HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday advised the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the last date of acceptance of applications of different entrance exams, including ICAR Exam, JNU entrance exam, UGC NET, CSIR NET and others by one month in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Benjamin Netanyahu, aides put under precautionary quarantine Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his close aides have been placed under precautionary quarantine against coronavirus, AFP reported.

Coronavirus in India latest Updates Kerala reports 32 new COVID-19 cases Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that 32 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state out of which, 17 have foreign travel history. With this, total cases rise to 213 in the state.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Srinagar authorities sanitise city The Srinagar Municipal Corporation on Monday understook sanitisation efforts in different areas of the city, in view of coronavirus pandemic. Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar Municipal Corporation workers sanitize different areas in Srinagar in view of #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/uyycqBU5c3 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Harsh Vardhan chairs meeting with ICMR team Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday chaired a meeting with a team of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Earlier on Friday, ICMR head scientist Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said, "38,442 tests have been conducted till now out of which 3,501 were done yesterday, it means we are still at less than 30% of our testing capacity. In the last 3 days, 13,034 tests have been done in private labs." The health ministry on Friday said that 3.34 lakh PPE coveralls have been made available with hospitals in the country. Another 3 lakh donated coveralls being received from abroad by 4 April. 11 domestic producers of PPE coveralls have qualified so far and orders for 21 lakh have been placed on them. They are supplying 6-7,000 pieces per day and are expected to go up to 15,000 per day by mid-April. Delhi: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare chairs a meeting with a team of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/ZAPyc6uft1 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Students from nursery to Class 8 to be automatically promoted, says Delhi govt Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, "Students studying in Nursery to Class 8 will be promoted directly to the next standard, under Right to Education. For Nursery till Class 8 students, one activity/project will be sent to their parents every day through SMS and recorded phone calls."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Delhi Police uses drones to monitor people in Nizamuddin The Delhi Police are using drones to monitor the movement of people in the Nizamuddin area of the National Capital, to ensure adherence to the nationwide complete lockdown over coronavirus, ANI reported. The report added that a team of the Delhi Police, including Joint CP DC Srivastava, also visited the area after there were reports that some people, who had attended a religious gathering at Markaz in Nizamuddin, tested positive for COVID-19. Batches of people are being taken to hospital in buses for checkup. Delhi: Drones being used in Nizamuddin by Police to monitor the movement of people in the area, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/qpEOZru15a — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Railways to convert 5,000 coaches into isolation wards NEWS18 Delhi reported that the Indian Railways board is planning to convert 5,000 coaches into isolation wards for coronavirus patients. Five zonal railways have prepared prototypes so far, the report said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Mysuru patient with no travel, contact history infects 4 in Karnataka The Karnataka government on Friday said that five new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state, taking the total positive cases to 88. "Of the five, one is a close contact of an earlier confirmed patient and four others are workers of a pharmaceutical company in Mysuru, from where a person had tested positive," the statement said. Reports added that P52, the Mysuru patient, had no contact or travel history.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Oil companies announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia amount Oil marketing companies — IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL — on Friday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each, as a one-time special measure, in the case of demise of personnel like show-room staff, godown-keepers, mechanics and delivery boys who are attending duty in the LPG distributorship chain, due to the infection and impact of COVID-19, News18 Delhi reported. Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has welcomed the initiative of the oil companies. In a tweet, he said, “Welcome the humanitarian decision taken by Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL. This gesture of goodwill is a recognition of the services rendered by our personnel in these trying times. Well-being of our workers is of paramount importance, this compassionate move will strengthen the safety nets of our workforce aiding India’s fight against corona.”

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates All West Bengal districts to have dedicated COVID-19 hospital: CM West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee on Friday said that all 22 districts in the state will have at least one dedicated coronavirus nodal hospital. She also said that every block in every district to have quarantine centres on "war footing". "Insurance coverage has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for all those who are helping in this health crisis, including staff at private/government/transportation centres such as doctors/nurses/police/courier services," she added.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Assam doctor dies after taking anti-malaria drug, says report An Assam doctor died due to a heart attack after taking an anti-malaria drug, Hindustan Times reported on Monday, adding that it is not clear whether the use of the drug — hydroxychloroquine — is connected to the death fo the 44-year-old. "Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has been approved by the national task force of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as a prophylaxis – a treatment to prevent a disease – for people at “high risk” of contracting COVID-19," the report said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Tokyo Olympics to he held from July to August 2021 The Tokyo Olympics have been scheduled to be held from 23 July 2021 to 8 August 2021, reports said. The event, scheduled for 2020, was cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Paralympic Games are to be held from 24 August 2021 till 5 September 2021.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Migrants protest in Kerala's Ernakulam, say not getting enough food Migrant labourers in Perumbavoor in Kerala's Ernakulam district are protesting, alleging that they are not getting enough food via community kitchens, News18 Kerala reported. The Ernakulam district collector has visited the area to evaluate arrangements. State agriculture minister VS Sunil Kumar also said that ample arrangements have been made. Kerala government has been repeatedly alleging a conspiracy to instigate the migrant labourers, the report said. #CoronavirusPandemic: Migrants in #Kerala's Ernakulam protest alleging they aren't getting enough food via community kitchens. DC visited area to evaluate arrangements & state govt said ample arrangements have been made.



Follow LIVE updates: https://t.co/NZ4hSQ6mwT pic.twitter.com/qgM7PxrCXO — Firstpost (@firstpost) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates P Chidambaram donates Rs 1 crore to Maharashtra CM's COVID-19 fund Former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra P Chidambaram on Monday donated Rs 1 crore from the MPLADS fund to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the state, reports said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Punjab reports 39 total COVID-19 cases, two deaths The Punjab health department, in a media bulletin on Monday, said that the state had reported 39 positive coronavirus cases in total and two deaths due to the infection till date. The bulletin also provided information about the containment strategies being deployed in the new cases and the district-wise breakdown.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Ola agrees to provide 500 cabs for COVID-19 work in Karnataka The Ola Cabs company has agrees to give 500 vehicles to the Karnataka government for COVID-19 related activities, the state government said on Monday. Olacabs has agreed to give 500 OLA vehicles for #Covid_19 related activities in Karnataka. These vehicles will be used by the government for commute by doctors and Covid 19 related activities. Greatly appreciated move by @olacabs and its CEO @bhash !#IndiaFightsCorona — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates HAL pledges Rs 20 crore to PM-CARES fund Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has pledged Rs 20 crore from its CSR fund to the 'PM-CARES' fund for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to it, HAL employees have pledged their one-day salary amounting to Rs 6.25 crores. Cumulatively it works out to Rs. 26.25 crores, a statement by the company said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Goa govt advises people who came in contact with COVID-19 patient to report to authorities The Goa government on Monday informed that one of the coronavirus patients in the state had travelled from New York to Mumbai and then to Goa from Mumbai by Vistara domestic flight number UK861 on 2 March. The public appeal said that people who are in Goa and have travelled on the same flight must call the helpline 104, and report to the nearest health centre.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Patanjali to contribute Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Patanjali will contribute Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM-CARES Fund, ANI quoted yoga guru Ramdev as saying. Patanjali to contribute Rs 25 crores to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s initiative #PMCARES Fund: Yoga Guru Ramdev. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RWN6bFsZMh — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Exclusive cargo flights to supply medical equipment to NE, says Centre "The Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region has given its nod to run exclusive cargo flights to supply medical equipment and emergency goods in Northeast region of the country," said Lav Aggrawal, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates India not in 'community transmission' stage yet: Centre When asked whether India had entered the third stage of the coronavirus pandemic, which is community transmission, Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal said that the word 'community' could be used in a government document but in a "particular context". "It is not like that we are in that stage. We presently have local transmissions. Maximum patients in the country have travel history and other cases had their contact history," he said. "We should avoid the words 'community transmission'." He also said that if the community transmission stage is reached, the Health Ministry will admit it but country is not there yet.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates AIIMS, NIMHANS to organise training The Union health ministry, in its daily briefing, on Monday said that institutes such as AIIMS and NIMHANS are to organising the training of medical professionals in dealth with coronavirus patients. He also said that the Ministry of Skill Development is also stepping in. "We took 12 days to go from 100 to 1,000 cases, in developed countries with less population, this has been 3,000, 5,000 or 8,000. This is because of early measures of isolation, lockdown," the joint secretary added.

Migrant labourers returning to their homes in Uttar Pradesh were forced by the administration in Bareilly to take an open bath in groups with sanitiser solution before they were allowed entry.

Bareilly district magistrate Nitish Kumar said on Monday he will look into allegations and ordered action against officials who forced migrants to take bath in the open.

"This video has been investigated, the affected people are being treated under the direction of the CMO. The team of Bareilly Municipal Corporation and Fire Brigade were instructed to sanitize the buses, but they did so due to hyperactivity. Instructions have been given to take action against the concerned," Kumar tweeted.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, once a key aide of Nitish Kumar and now a vocal critic, demanded the resignation of the Bihar chief minister on Monday, hitting out at the "heart-rending" treatment being meted out to people arriving in the state from outside.

"Another frightening picture of the government's efforts to save people from the corona infection. This arrangement of Nitish Kumar for social distancing and quarantine of the poor people reaching Bihar from many parts of the country after facing heavy difficulties is heart-rending. Nitish must quit," Kishor said in a tweet.

Congress MP from Kerala's Kasaragod, Rajmohan Unnithan moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking directions to the Karnataka government to immediately open the Karnataka-Kerala border to allow movement of ambulances, other emergency vehicles and passage of essential and non-essential items to Kerala.

The MP also sought direction for the Karnataka government to register a complaint and constitute a Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe to inquire against the concerned authorities "whose action led to the death of a woman who was denied entry into Karnataka for an urgent medical treatment".

An 80-year-old woman died after the ambulance carrying her was blocked by the Karnataka police on the Kasargod- Thalappady border.

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Sunday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the state to 15, an official said.

These four samples were tested at the IGIMS Hospital, run by the state government, where testing facilities became functional recently.

"We had received a total of 16 samples from the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College at Bhagalpur of which four tested positive," Head of the Microbiology department at IGIMS S K Shahi said.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,071, including 942 active cases. Meanwhile, AIIMS Delhi will be converting its Apex Trauma Centre into a COVID-19 hospital.

With suicide cases being reported from various parts of the state after liquor sales were stopped in Kerala following the lockdown, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Excise Department to provide liquor to those with a prescription from a doctor.

The move comes after many reportedly showed acute withdrawal symptoms and suicide cases were reported in the state.

On Saturday, in Kodungaloor in Thrissur district, a youth committed suicide by jumping into the river after suffering from withdrawal symptoms.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday said he was 'surprised' at reports suggestive of an extension in the 21-day nationwide lockdown period. The top bureaucrat dismissed the speculation, saying that there were no such plans to do the same.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 215 with 12 more people testing positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Sunday.

Out of the 12 new patients, five have been reported from Pune, three from Mumbai, two from Nagpur and one each from Kolhapur and Nashik, Maharashtra Health Department.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India on Sunday crossed the 1,000 mark even as the country continued to be under lockdown. The number of deaths rose to 27, with two persons who had died in Maharashtra on Saturday testing positive for the disease.

According to the Union health ministry, Maharashtra has the biggest share of cases (186) while Kerala has 182.

A group of Union ministers held a comprehensive review meeting at defence minister Rajnath Singh’s residence where they discussed various issues, including treatment of affected people and supplies of petroleum products and essential commodities across the country.

Earlier in the day, the Centre directed states and Union Territories to seal all state and district borders in order to stop the exodus of migrant workers across the country. The Centre also asked the states to make adequate arrangements for providing food and shelter to the workers.

Meanwhile, the Centre has suspended two Delhi government officers, and has issued show cause notices to two others for dereliction of duty during the coronavirus outbreak, PTI reported. The two officers who have been suspended are Additional Chief Secy (Transport), Principal Secy (Finance). The two officers who have been issued a show cause notice are Additional Chief Secy (Home), SDM Seelampur.

Cases in India cross 1,000 mark

In an update posted at 7.30 pm, the Union health ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country had risen to 1,024, including 48 foreign nationals and 96 people who have been cured or discharged. The death count reached 27, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, the toll in Maharashtra reached eight, with the test reports of two persons, who died in Mumbai and Buldhana district on Saturday, coming out positive. A 40-year old woman who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai with complaints of respiratory distress had died on Saturday and her test results came back positive on Sunday, PTI quoted officials as saying. The woman also suffered from hypertension, they said. In Buldhana, a 45-year-old man died at a government hospital on Saturday. His test reports, which were received on Sunday, confirmed that he was coronavirus positive, Buldhana Collector Suman Chandra told PTI, adding that the deceased also suffered from diabetes.

The total number of cases in the state rose to 203, with 22 new cases reported on Sunday, of which the highest number of 10 are from Mumbai, an official from the state health department told PTI. Five others are from Pune, three from Nagpur, two from Ahmednagar and one each from Sangli, Buldhana and Jalgaon, he said.

Delhi recorded the highest one day increase in case with 23 persons testing positive for the disease, taking the tally in the National Capital to 72. Karnataka recorded seven new cases taking the state count to 73. This included three deaths and discharge of five patients, the state health department said in statement. Jammu and Kashmir and Goa each reported five new cases while four people tested positive in Bihar’s Bhagalpur. Eight new positive COVID19 cases were reported from Erode in Tamil Nadu, said health minister C Viajayabaskar. All were in contact with the Thai nationals who are undergoing treatment at IRT Perundurai, he said adding that the patients were receiving treatment in isolation wards. Eleven persons tested positive in Uttar Pradesh while Kerala reported twenty new cases.

A doctor and a junior commissioned officer in the Indian Army also tested positive, official sources told PTI. The Colonel-rank doctor is serving at the Command Hospital in Kolkata while the JCO is posted to an Army base in Dehradun. Both the doctor and the JCO are understood to have visited an army facility near the National Capital earlier this month and were keeping good health, said sources.

Group of ministers reviews situation

Even as the number of cases continued to surge, a Group of Ministers chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic. Home Minister Amit Shah, Consumer Affairs and Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar were among those who attended the meeting. Sources told PTI that the ministers were informed that petroleum products are available in adequate quantities across the country and that transportation of essential commodities by train, air and road is going on without any difficulty.

The meeting also deliberated on the issue of a vast numbers of migrant workers taking journeys on foot for hundreds of kilometres in various parts of the country to reach home from urban centres after the 21-day nation-wide lockdown came into force.

According to ANI, the Central government also constituted 11 empowered groups for ensuring a comprehensive and integrated response to coronavirus. These groups have been set up under Disaster Management Act. Each group has a senior representative from Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Secretariat to ensure seamless coordination, said the report.

Centres, states take measure to halt movement of migrant workers

The Centre also issued directives to deal with the exodus of migrant workers across the country. It asked state governments and Union Territory administrations to effectively seal state and district borders to stop movements of migrant workers during lockdown.

During a video conference with Chief Secretaries and DGPs, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also directed state to ensure that adequate arrangements for food and shelter of poor and needy people including migrant labourers were made at the place of their work.

"States have been also told to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers at their place of work during the period of lockdown without any cut," said a statement released by the Ministry for Information and Broadcasting adding that house rent should not be demanded from the labourers for the period of the lockdown. It directed that action should be taken against those who are asking labourers or students to vacate the premises.

The officials also issued directives to the state for the quarantine of those who had violated lockdown and asked them to ensure that those who have travelled are subjected to minimum 14 days of quarantine in government facilities.

State governments too announced relief measures for migrant workers. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that schools and stadiums in the National Capital were being converted into shelters for migrant workers and the government was providing lunch and dinner to four lakh workers each day. He also asked small business owners, contractors and industrialists to ensure that no worker went hungry and appealed to landlords not to force tenants to pay rent for two to three months. The government would pay the rent if the tenants failed to do so, he said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said the state has already set up 163 centres across the state to provide food and water to the migrant labourers and announced that meals under the Shiv Bhojan scheme would be made available at a lowered cost of Rs 5 from 1 April.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh ordered industries, brick kilns to resume operations and told them to house migrant workers within their premises if adequate and safe arrangements were available.

Narendra Modi seeks nation's forgiveness

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the nation's forgiveness for imposing a monumental lockdown on the country, but said "we have to win ... and we will definitely win the battle" against the unprecedented menace of coronavirus which has claimed over 30,000 lives across the world.

In his first Mann ki Baat radio address after the lockdown, Modi also praised the front-line workers in the fight against the virus as well as countless workers in the essential services who are ensuring the country doesn't come to a complete standstill.

Modi also reminded people that "we have to maintain social distance, not emotional and human distance" as he urged people to utilise the time spent at home in re-engaging themselves in old hobbies and reconnecting with old friends.

Meanwhile the Union Home ministry issued a clarification regarding the transportation of goods and services and about the exemptions of goods and services in its earlier orders. Transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential, have been allowed during lockdown, it said. In a letter to chief secretaries, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also clarified that groceries included hygiene products such as sanitary pads, shampoos, surface cleaners as well as battery cells and chargers. The letter stated that entire supply chain of milk collection and distribution was also permitted. The ministry also said that the supply of newspapers was allowed during the lockdown.

