Tata Group ties up with SCTIMST for commercial production of COVID-19 testing kits
Thiruvanthapuram: The Tata Group has entered into a partnership agreement with the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), an institute of national importance, for commercial production of COVID-19 testing kits.
The kits will be based on the futuristic RT-LAMP(Reverse Transcriptase of India Loop-Mediated Amplification) technology, which can produce results in significantly less time, thereby increasing the throughput of labs in India, a Tata Sons press release said.
The tests are expected to get an approval shortly and production will commence soon after.
The tie with city-based SCTIMST follows Tata Sons partnership with CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology to produce CRISPR based COVID test kits.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
The 'ChitraGene LAMP-N' test uses an isothermal setup to create copies of viral DNA for detection, which significantly reduces the complexity of the overall process compared to the prevalent Real-Time PCR technology.
Besides, the test also uses proprietary magnetic nanoparticle-based RNA extraction, which gives a highly purified and concentrated level of RNA from the swab sample, the release said.
Commenting on the tie-up, Banmali Agrawala, President - Infrastructure and Defence & Aerospace, Tata Sons, said testing was a crucial part in the fight against COVID-19 as early detection and treatment arrests the spread of the infection.
"With more and more tests being conducted, the demand for testing kits is growing.
Our association with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute is a significant step in our efforts to encourage indigenous production of second-generation testing kits which enhances the speed of testing and ease of handling," he said.
The mass production of RT-Lamp- based COVID-19 testing kits with the active support of the Tata Group will be a significant milestone for the Institute, said Dr V K Saraswat, Member Niti Aayog and President, Sree Chitra Institute.
"Development of a novel, inexpensive, faster, a confirmatory test for the diagnosis of COVID-19 by Sree Chitra in a record time is a compelling example of how a creative team of scientists, clinicians and industry working together seamlessly can leverage knowledge and infrastructure to make relevant breakthroughs," said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.
The SCTIMST, under the Department of Science and Technology, has a mission to become a global leader in Research and Development of affordable medical technologies and advanced super speciality medical services, the release added.
Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 16:56:58 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Testing Kits, NewsTracker, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute, Tata Group, Tata Sons
Trending
-
New French study suggests 10% of diabetes patients who contract COVID-19 die within a week
-
COVID-19 Antibody Treatment: South Korea's Celltrion announces positive results from preclinical studies
-
World Milk Day 2020: Eight types of milk and the amazing benefits you can get from them
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: How to prevent your younger family members and friends from picking up smoking
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: How your body heals when you quit smoking
-
World No Tobacco Day 2020: All you need to know about nicotine replacement therapy
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 2,091 people test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra today; confirmed cases rise to 54,758 in state
-
Pfizer CEO says COVID-19 vaccine likely to be ready by October this year; 'will have enough evidence of safety, efficacy'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Film producers' association writes to Uddhav Thackeray requesting resumption of film and TV shoots
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 459 people test positive for COVID-19 in Pune today, total number of cases rises to 6,153
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Junior assistant in Delhi LG's office tests positive for COVID-19; samples from 40 staff members taken