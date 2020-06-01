Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Indian Railways resumes operations of 200 passengers trains; first train leaves Mumbai for UP

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in Nepal Latest Update 11 dead, 22 injured in bus-truck collision in Nepal A passenger bus with migrant workers who were returning from India crashed into a parked truck in southern Nepal, killing 11 people and injuring 22, officials said on Monday. The accident took place on Sunday in Banke district when the bus collided with a truck that was parked at the roadside. The bus was carrying nearly over 30 migrant workers who returned from India to their home district in Salyan via Nepalgunj, the District Police Office was quoted as saying by Myrepublica. The bus hit the parked truck on the road killing 11 passengers, including the bus driver, and injuring 22, it said.

Coronavirus Outbreak in China Latest Update China reports 32 new coronavirus cases China has reported 32 new coronavirus cases, including 16 asymptomatic infections, the health authority said on Monday. According to the China's National Health Commission (NHC), a total of 16 imported cases were reported on Sunday. Eleven were reported in Sichuan Province, three in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and two in Guangdong Province. Also on Sunday, 16 new asymptomatic cases were reported in the country taking the total number of people under medical observation to 397, the NHC said.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Update Train carrying 276 passengers departs from Trichy #WACH Tamil Nadu: Tiruchirappalli-Nagercoil Train with 276 passengers departed from Trichy Railway Station today morning as train services resume in Trichy Division of Southern Railway. pic.twitter.com/yXxZakGF2O — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu remain worst-hit With 67,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (22,333) and Delhi (19,844). With 67,655 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 2,286 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 29,329 patients have recovered. With 22,333 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu remains the second worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 173 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 12,757 patients have recovered. With 19,844 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi remains the third most-affected region in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has reported 473 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 8,478 patients have recovered.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update Traffic seen at Delhi-Ghaziabad border Traffic movement at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur after government lifted restrictions on inter state and intra state movements, reports ANI. Traffic movement at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur after government lifted restrictions on inter state and intra state movements. #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/o7leiNCp5o — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update India reports 8,392 new infections, 230 deaths in past 24 hrs India on Monday reported a spike of 8,392 new COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India. The total number of cases in the country now at 1,90,535 including 93322 active cases, 91819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5394 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update India registers 1.9 lakh cases, 5,394 deaths Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 190,535 with 8392 new cases on Monday. The toll has risen to 5,394 with recoveries are at 91,818 and active cases are now at 93,322, according to the latest bulletin by the health ministry.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update Salons open in Moradabad Salons reopen in Moradabad after the state government allowed salons and beauty parlours to operate with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures, reports ANI. Salons reopen in Moradabad after state government allowed salons and beauty parlours to operate with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/YhGoCXR4B2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and Ahmedabad bus services resume From Monday Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus services in state districts and Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) will resume after almost two and a half months. Health guidelines issued by the government are being followed by the passengers, drivers and conductors. Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines regarding #Unlock1 have come into effect today and will remain effective till 30 June.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update First train among 200 special trains departs from Mumbai for UP Mahanagari Express, the first train among 200 special trains, departed on Monday from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.The ministry of railways (MoR) after consultation with ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) and ministry of home affairs (MHA) had earlier announced that train services shall be further partially restored with effect from June 1. Over 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on 200 trains from Tuesday.

The US will consider rejoining the World Health Organization if it ends corruption and reliance on China, the White House said on Sunday. President Donald Trump on Friday terminated America's relationship with the WHO and accused the global health body of being hand in glove with China in sharing inaccurate information to the world about the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 370,000 people globally.

Last evening, the Maharashtra government gave permission to resume shooting for films, television, and web series. The state government has laid down conditions for the resumption of shooting work. Units will have to adhere to social distancing norms and hygiene practices.

As the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus draws to a close, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,82,143 and the number of deaths has risen to 5,164.

The country recorded 8,380 new infections and 193 deaths in the past 24 hours.

India has now become the world''s seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization's coronavirus tracker. The US, Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain and Italy are the countries that have reported more cases than India as of now.

Meanwhile, several states announced that they would extend the lockdown till the end of June, albeit with some relaxations.

State-wise cases and deaths

The death toll has gone up by 193 since Saturday morning, of which 99 deaths were reported from Maharashtra, 27 from Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, nine each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven from West Bengal, six each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, five from Bihar, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Punjab, and one each from Haryana and Kerala.

Of the total 5,164 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 2,197 deaths, followed by Gujarat (1,007), Delhi (416), Madhya Pradesh (343), West Bengal (309), Uttar Pradesh (201), Rajasthan (193), Tamil Nadu (160), Telangana (77) and Andhra Pradesh (60).

The death toll reached 48 in Karnataka, 44 in Punjab, 28 in Jammu and Kashmir, 20 in Haryana, 20 in Bihar, nine in Kerala, and seven in Odisha.

Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have each registered five COVID-19 fatalities, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each, while Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each so far.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to co-morbidities, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 65,168, followed by Tamil Nadu at 21,184, Delhi at 18,549, Gujarat at 16,343, Rajasthan at 8,617, Madhya Pradesh at 7,891 and Uttar Pradesh at 7,445.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 5,130 in West Bengal, 3,636 in Bihar, 3,569 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,922 in Karnataka, 2,499 in Telangana, 2,341 in Jammu and Kashmir, 2,233 in Punjab and 1,923 in Haryana.

Odisha has reported 1,819 coronavirus cases, Kerala has 1,208 cases, Assam has 1,185, Uttarakhand has 749, Jharkhand has 563, Chhattisgarh has 447, Himachal Pradesh has 313, Chandigarh has 289, Tripura has 268, Ladakh has 74 and Goa has 70.

Manipur has reported 62 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 51 cases of infection, Nagaland has recorded 36 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.

Meghalaya has registered 27 cases, Arunachal Pradesh has reported four cases, Dadar and Nagar Haveli has two cases, while Mizoram and Sikkim have reported a case each till now.

States extend lockdowns

Maharashtra extended till 30 June the lockdown in the entire state, and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the "Mission Begin Again".

As per the revised guidelines issued on Sunday, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to functionfrom June 5 on odd-even basis.

While all private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent their employee strength as per the requirement from June 8 with others working from home.

This will exclude COVID-19 containment zones, the guidelines said.

Under ''Mission Begin Again'', outdoor physical activities like morning walks, cycling will be allowed. Self employed persons like plumbers, electricians, pest control staff and technicians will be allowed to work, but they will have to follow social distancing norms. Garages can also function and customers can visit them with prior appointment.

These activities will be permitted in the red zones of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, as well as Solapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur. However, such activities will not resume in COVID-19 containment zones, it said.

In Madhya Pradesh, the lockdown in containment areas will remain in place till 30 June 30 but people won't need e-passes for intra-state and inter-state travel in personal vehicles from Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

The decision to re-start inter-state public transport will be taken on June 7, he added in a televised address on Sunday night.

The chief minister said a decision to re-open schools, colleges, coaching centres will be taken in July after a dialogue with stakeholders.

However, he said, schools will be opened for Class XII board exams.

Public movement on streets will remain completely banned between 9 pm and 5 am, while the ban earlier was between 7 pm to 7 am.

In Delhi, opening of salons, shops in malls on an odd-even basis and religious places are among the activities the state government is likely to allow in the coming days.

The Delhi government may extend the lockdown in containment zones till June 30, an official told PTI, adding that the city administration will permit all activities, including in religious places, allowed by the Centre in a phase-wise relaxation plan.

A decision on opening of cinema halls and gymnasium may be taken later.

However, measures for maintaining social-distancing like 20 passengers in a bus, two people, excluding the driver, in four wheelers and one person in an autorickshaw will continue to be in place.

Sources said that neighbourhood religious places are likely to be allowed to open even as famous ones which witness large footfall will remain closed for some more days.

The government will come up with detailed guidelines for the next phase of relaxations on Monday.

The government is likely to prohibit people''s movement from 9 pm to 5 am during which all non-essential activities will not be allowed. At present, the timing is from 7 pm to 7 am.

Fourth phase of lockdown accounts for nearly half of total cases

The fourth phase of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, which began on May 18, saw 85,974 COVID-19 cases till 8 am on Sunday, which is nearly half of the total cases reported in the country so far.

Lockdown 4.0, which will end on May 31 midnight, has accounted for47.20 percent of the total coronavirus infection cases, number crunching from the Union Health Ministry data reveals.

The lockdown, which was first clamped on 25 March and spanned for 21 days, had registered 10,877 cases, while the second phase of the curbs that began on 15 April and stretched for 19 days till 3 May, saw 31,094 cases.

The third phase of the lockdown that was in effect for 14 days ending on 17 May, recorded 53,636 cases till 8 am of 18 May.

The first case of COVID-19 in India?was reported on January 30 from Kerala after a medical student of Wuhan university, who had returned to India, tested positive for the virus.

The country had registered 512 coronavirus infection cases till 24 March.

With the fourth phase of lockdown ending on Sunday, the home ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from 8 June under which the nationwide lockdown will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till 30 June in the country's worst-hit areas

While announcing the extension of the lockdown in containment zones across the country, the Home Ministry said temples, mosques, churches and other religious places and shopping malls will be allowed to open in a phased manner from 8 June, while a decision on opening of schools and colleges will be taken in July in consultation with states.

With inputs from PTI

