Suspected cases of monkeypox in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar: How states are preparing to tackle the virus

India is stepping up measures as cases of monkeypox rise across the world. Delhi, Telangana and Kerala have traced contacts after positive cases were detected. States have stepped up surveillance at international airports and set up isolation wards

The coronavirus pandemic is not behind us and we are already facing another global health emergency – monkeypox. India registered its first case on 15 July in Kerala and now in 10 days, reports of the disease are emerging from other parts of the country.

Amid concerns, the Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawalla told NDTV that the company is importing a few million doses of a Danish smallpox vaccine, which can be used to treat cases if there is a rise in infections in the country.

We take a look at how fast the virus is spreading and how states are preparing to curb an outbreak.

Uttar Pradesh

A suspected case of monkeypox has been detected in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.

The woman had a fever last week and symptoms resembling monkeypox. She has said that she is experiencing great discomfort in her hands and feet. After a medical officer observed spots on the patient’s body, the Chief Minister’s Office and the World Health Organization (WHO) have been alerted. Her samples have been sent for analysis to King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

The WHO and the district health department are reportedly working together on the matter.

After the suspected case, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh ordered the Auraiya administration to reserve beds for monkeypox in COVID-designated hospitals. The officials in all hospitals have been asked to adhere to the Centre’s guidelines, reports India Today.

Bihar

There is a suspected case of monkeypox in Patna. The patient, a woman, is showing symptoms of the disease. Teams of virology from Patna Medical College and Hospital and WHO are on their way to collect the samples.

State health minister Mangal Pandey had said that his department was monitoring the situation and it would follow all protocols laid down by the Centre.

Bihar held a high-level meeting today on monkeypox and discussed symptoms and other details. “We need to be on alert mode and follow the guidelines issued by the government,” Panday told news agency ANI.

Patna | Today we had a high level meeting regarding #monkeypox where we discussed about its symptoms, testing and all other details related to it. We need to be on alert mode and follow the guidelines issued by the government: Mangal Pandey, Bihar Health Minister pic.twitter.com/KlrPVVFhEj — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

The Centre has asked states to set up dedicated monkeypox wards and ramp up vigil.

Delhi

On Sunday, Delhi reported its first case of monkeypox. The man has no travel history to countries affected by the disease unlike the cases reported in Kerala. He had a fever and skin eruptions and is now been given symptomatic treatment.

With cases rising across India, a review meeting presided by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena was held on Monday.

International travellers who arrive in the Captial with signs of monkeypox like a high temperature and backache will be taken from the airport to the LNJP Hospital, reports Times Now. Once a suspect is isolated, officials will start tracing his contacts.

Talking about the meeting which was held with the chief secretary and health secretary, Saxena wrote on Twitter, “I was apprised of preparedness in terms of medical services, hospital infrastructure, tracing, testing, surveillance & clinical management. Advised officials to ensure all preventive measures. I appeal to the people not to panic and follow all prescribed prevention and treatment protocols.”

Telangana

A 40-year-old man from Telangana’s Kamareddy district was admitted to the isolation ward designated for suspected cases of monkeypox at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday. He returned from Kuwait on 6 July and started showing symptoms.

The suspected patient had a high fever and then started developing a rash.

Health officials in the state are on their toes. They have traced six people who came in contact with the Kuwait returnee and have kept them under observation.

Telangana’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao has asked the people of the state not to be alarmed since monkeypox is not a life-threatening disease. He also said that the state health minister T Harish Rao has been reviewing the situation.

The Government Fever Hospital has set up two isolation wards for monkeypox patients. The samples of positive patients are sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The airport health teams in Delhi currently screen patients with suspected COVID-19 symptoms and are also on the lookout for monkeypox. No decision has been taken yet on increasing surveillance.

Kerala

The state has so far reported three cases of monkeypox. A high-level multi-disciplinary central team is in the state to collaborate with local authorities in implementing public health measures.

Kerala health minister Veena George said that healthcare professionals and workers in the state have been trained to identify and deal with monkeypox cases. She said all the three patients in the state are stable and there was no reason to panic. Testing and surveillance have been intensified across the state.



Karnataka

After the first case was detected in neighbouring Kerala, the Karnataka government had decided to speed up surveillance and had instructed all the districts to ensure effective preparedness as per the Centre’s guidelines and in line with the technical advisory committee’s recommendations regarding monkeypox.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra health department has stepped up surveillance and urged medical professionals to keep a close watch on patients showing symptoms that resemble those linked to monkeypox.

“We have enhanced surveillance, issued guidelines for citizens and urged clinicians to refer samples of suspected cases for further tests,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer told The Indian Express. He added that the state government was closely monitoring the situation.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Police and health department have heightened the surveillance at international airports in Tamil Nadu after monkeypox cases surfaced in Kerala and New Delhi. Surveillance teams have been deployed at all four airports in the state to screen passengers who are arriving from international destinations.

Goa

In Goa, airport authorities have been asked to carry out close surveillance to detect monkeypox cases. Some hospitals are ready with isolation beds

The state is on alert and said that even samples of chickenpox will be sent to Pune’s NIV.

Punjab

In Punjab, the district health department has asked hospitals to keep a watch on suspected patients and report the suspected cases, if any. It has also issued an advisory to the ground staff to keep surveillance on returnees from high-risk countries.

Odisha

There have been no cases of monkeypox detected in Odisha so far but the state government is on its toes. It has directed all district administrations to keep dedicated beds in every medical college and hospital for managing the infection.

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said the administration has been keeping a close watch on the situation and directed officials to enhance surveillance.

Meanwhile, Niti Aayog’s Dr VK Paul says that the monkeypox situation in India is under control. “The govt has taken proactive measures several weeks ago. Screening is being done at airports and 15 laboratories have been set up,” Dr Paul told ANI.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.