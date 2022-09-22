New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s commitment towards ensuring better health and wellness for the people of the country found fillip with in the latest number of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres across the country.

There has been a remarkable seven fold increase in PM Modi’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres between 2018 and 2022.

According to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, 1,20,695 (1 lakh 20 thousand 6 hundred and 95) Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres have been established across the country that are ensuring “holistic healthcare for all”.

In a tweet, Mandaviya wrote, “Putting the vision of ‘Antyodaya’ into action in Healthcare. 1,20,695 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres established across the country are ensuring holistic healthcare for all. PM @NarendraModi Ji’s Govt is committed to ensuring both health and wellness.”

In numbers, increase in Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres in India

There has been a remarkable increase in number of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) across India

In 2018-2019, the country had 17,149 AB-HWCs, which increased to more than doubled in 2019-2020 to 38,595.

By 2020-2021, the country got 74,947 AB-HCWs and by 2021-2022 there were 1,17,440 of these centres.

By September 2022, the country has 1,20,695 AB-HCWs.

What are Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres?

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ayushman Bharat is an attempt to move from a selective approach to health care to deliver comprehensive range of services spanning preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care.

The Health and Wellness Centres are envisaged to deliver expanded range services that go beyond maternal and child health care services to include care for non -communicable diseases, palliative and rehabilitative care, oral, eye and ENT care, mental health and first level care for emergencies and trauma, including free essential drugs and diagnostic services.

The first Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centre was launched in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh on 18 April, 2018 and in the same year over 17,000 HWCs were operationalised, more than the target of 15,000 set for financial year 2018-19.

