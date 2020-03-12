Serie A: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani says he's 'fine' after testing positive for COVID-19
Milan: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani said he was fine on Thursday, shortly after his club said he had tested positive for coronavirus, the first player in Serie A to do so.
The Turin side are one of Europe’s biggest clubs with a squad that includes five-times world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently in his native Madeira.
Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene.
Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda.#grazie pic.twitter.com/1QqewIKjie
— Daniele Rugani (@DanieleRugani) March 12, 2020
“You’ve read the news, so I want to reassure everyone who’s worried about me, I’m fine,” Rugani said on Twitter.
“I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinction! Let’s do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us.”
Rugani, who is not a regular first team player, has made seven appearances this season, including two in February. He was on the bench for Sunday’s game against Inter Milan.
A source close to Juventus said the entire squad will have to spend two weeks in quarantine, meaning they would not be able to face Olympique Lyonnais in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on 17 March.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here
Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 15:03:49 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Italy, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Sports, Daniele Rugani, Italy, Juventus, KickingAround, Serie A
Trending
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
-
The complete arms workout for beginners part 1: 5 triceps exercises to reduce arm fat
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: One more from Ladakh tests positive, man had travelled to Iran; number of confirmed cases in UP at 9
-
Number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka climbs to 4 after 3 new confirmed reports, says Health Minister B Sriramulu
-
Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kerala; cinema halls shut till 31 March, schools up to Class 7 suspended as infections rise to 12
-
Coronavirus cases rise to 31 in India after third patient tests positive in Delhi; Iran threatens 'use of force' to limit travel as toll rises to 124
-
Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily bars entry to nationals of France, Germany, Spain; suspends visa facilities