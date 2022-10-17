Rising suicides in India: What are common signs to identify vulnerable person

Every suicide is a painful event. The increasing number of suicides is a burgeoning issue globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Burden of Disease study estimate that one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds. The data from the National Crime Records Bureau of India indicates a 25% increase in the number of suicides from 2017 to 2021. The majority of the suicides are among people under the age of 30 and those over the age of 60.

Even though suicide is an individual and personal act, various individual and social factors increase suicidal tendencies. The link between suicides and mental disorders has been long established. A large number of studies reported that 90% of the people who died by suicide had mental disorders majorly, mood disorders, affective disorders, personality disorders, etc. The majority of the individuals who commit suicide did not receive proper diagnostic evaluations and treatment. This is due to a lack of awareness about mental health disorders.

It is, therefore, important to identify individuals who have mental disorders and those who exhibit suicidal tendencies. Some of the common signs to identify someone who may be contemplating suicide are:

• Large mood change

• Withdrawing from social circle

• Talking or writing about death

• Talking about loneliness, helplessness or worthlessness

• Collecting or saving pills

Like other mental health conditions, early detection and treatment are critical factors to reduce the risk of suicide. A combination of psychotherapy, medication and self-care can reduce the risk of suicidal tendencies. By taking steps to stay healthy, connected, being proactive and adhering to therapy, we empower those with mental disorders to “say yes to life” and reduce the risk of suicide.

The author is a Consultant Psychiatrist and Assistant Professor BHU, Varanasi.

