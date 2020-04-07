Purab Kohli reveals he and his family were diagnosed with Coronavirus in London, but 'not contagious any longer'
Actor Purab Kohli on Tuesday revealed that he and his family have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor, who is currently in London, took to Instagram to share the news.
“Hey guys, we've just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP (general physician) says we were down with COVID-19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness,” the Rock On actor wrote.
He said that his daughter Inaya showed the symptoms first but they were very mild. Purab’s wife Lucy was the second one in the family to come display symptoms.
“Then me, I got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days,” he wrote, adding that all three of them had only “mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue.”
Purab Kohli's son Osian also fell ill with a 104 degree fever for three nights. “His fever disappeared only on his fifth day,” the actor said.
He said the family is in constant contact with the doctor on over the phone and they are on a self-imposed quarantine.
The former VJ said he wanted his fans to know about it as he thought this would help reduce the panic a little.
“I hope none of you get it but if you do, know that your body is strong enough to fight it. Seek proper advice from your doctors as intensity of each case is different as was in my household alone. And please stay home and rest the body as much as possible,” he wrote.
Kohli has starred in films such as My Brother... Nikhil, Rock On and Airlift. He is also known for his role in television serial Hip Hip Hurray. He was recently seen in the Hotstar series Out of Love alongside Rasika Dugal.
Over 50,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, while the virus has claimed lives of more than 5,000 in the country.
Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 20:09:15 IST
