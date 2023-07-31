Protecting your eyes in monsoon: Understanding conjunctivitis and its causes

During the monsoon season, there’s a concerning rise in eye infections, including Conjunctivitis, more commonly known as red or pink eye. While these infections may not severely threaten your vision, they can undoubtedly cause considerable discomfort and uneasiness.

Allow me to shed light on the causes, preventive measures, and treatment options for these ocular ailments during this rainy season.

Conjunctivitis arises from inflammation of the conjunctiva, a delicate membrane enveloping the white part of the eye and the inner eyelids. Viruses, bacteria, allergens, and irritants can trigger this condition. The monsoon’s elevated moisture and humidity foster an ideal environment for the proliferation of bacteria and viruses, leading to a surge in eye infections.

To minimise the risk of contracting Conjunctivitis, it is crucial to comprehend its mode of transmission. The infection spreads through direct or indirect contact with the eye secretions of an infected individual. Touching contaminated surfaces and subsequently touching the eyes or face facilitates the transmission of the infection. Therefore, practising scrupulous hand hygiene and refraining from eye rubbing remain pivotal preventive measures.

Contrary to popular belief, this eye infection does not spread through casual visual contact with an infected person. Transmission necessitates direct exposure to the infected secretions. Hence, there is no reason for anxiety while interacting with someone with Conjunctivitis.

Essential Preventive Measures:

Prioritise Hand Hygiene: Ensure thorough handwashing, particularly after being in public areas or handling items that might be contaminated.

Avoid Touching the Eyes and Face: It is imperative to avoid touching or rubbing your eyes, especially with unwashed hands. This precaution significantly reduces the risk of introducing harmful pathogens into your ocular region.

Maintain Personal Hygiene: Steer clear of sharing personal items such as towels, handkerchiefs, or cosmetics, as this will minimise the potential for cross-contamination.

If you contract Conjunctivitis, there is no need to worry. The infection is usually mild and responds well to appropriate care. However, seeking professional medical attention from an eye care specialist is suggested for accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Depending on the cause of Conjunctivitis, the eye care specialist may prescribe antibiotics for infections or recommend anti-allergic drops for allergic Conjunctivitis. Following the prescribed treatment maintaining optimal eye hygiene is vital for a speedy recovery.

Remain vigilant during the monsoon season and take proactive measures to safeguard your eyes from Conjunctivitis and other eye infections. You can reduce the risk of contracting these ailments by adhering to proper hand hygiene, avoiding eye rubbing, and maintaining personal cleanliness.

The author is Technical Lead: Eye Health & Health System Strengthening, Sightsavers India. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

