Prolonged-pandemic stress affecting physical and mental health

The optimism over the possible end of the COVID-19 pandemic is fast being replaced by a plethora of new challenges. With the entire world’s attention solely focused on the SARS-CoV-2 virus over the past 2 years, several other health issues were, unfortunately, put on the back burner.

Since 2020, the rapid changes in our lives and lifestyles, both personal and professional, have caused an immense amount of stress. Ordinarily, stress is not always a bad thing. Some level of stress helps human beings to perform better.

In fact in prehistoric man, stress was essential for survival – it determined whether one ran or fought a possible predator. We call this ‘eustress’.

However, it is when stress gets prolonged or is caused by a multitude of factors – not necessarily under our control – it becomes toxic and starts affecting health – both physical and mental.

Continued stress leads to anxiety disorders and psychological consequences. Employees working from home have been socially isolated, exhibited lower levels of movement, followed poor diets, consumed higher amounts of alcohol and slept erratically.

The burden on health infrastructure and the diversion of healthcare resources to manage the pandemic meant that regular medical consultations, health checks, and regular medication usage (in those on prescription medicines) either did not happen or were neglected.

This will re-emerge as a worsening of cardiovascular diseases. COVID-19 itself causes severe inflammation of blood vessels, leading to increased chances of developing new hypertension or vascular blockage. A rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is not only inevitable but has already begun.

A recent report quoting the Cardiology Society of India stated that India is now the heart disease capital of the world.

Mental health is a prime casualty of this evolving situation. Several studies have shown that mental wellbeing among the general population and more specifically among employees has declined significantly.

Long COVID-19 is responsible for a plethora of prolonged signs and symptoms that can cause severe debilitation with “brain fog” being particularly worrying. Individuals with brain fog are unable to concentrate on work and even day-to-day activities become difficult.

This only adds to the continued assaults that new viruses, their variants, infection waves, geo-political conflicts, extreme climate events etc. keep inflicting on people’s psyche.

As the world moves towards a hybrid working model, the delicate balance between professional and personal life will need to be maintained carefully. Whether one works from office part-time or full-time, it is a new way of functioning after two years of Work From Home (WFH), and an adequate transition period must be accounted for. Employers must be proactive in developing strategies that will address mental health and wellbeing challenges among employees and provide renewed wellbeing benefits.

Thankfully, the collective pandemic experience has made it easier to speak out about feelings of anxiety, depression, loss and isolation. We must not lose this opportunity to encourage conversations around mental wellbeing.

International SOS’ dedicated Mental Wellbeing Program encompasses raising awareness, de-stigmatization, identification of problems, addressal of the same, rehabilitation and reintegration.

All employees should be encouraged to actively participate in such programs and not just passively ‘attend’ sessions. Managers must be empowered to identify signs of psychological ill-being in employees early. Small behavioural changes like not switching on the video on virtual calls, and staying silent so as to not come into prominence may be the initial signs to look out for.

The pandemic is far from over. Variants and waves will continue to emerge and manifest. Non-communicable diseases like diabetes, heart disease, cancer and respiratory illnesses will continue to be seen. Climate change is real and will become worse before it gets better – we have already witnessed severe heat waves and now a prolongation of the monsoon. As human beings, we are a hardy species that has endured much. We need to continue being resilient.

What is resilience?

● It is the ability to bounce back from difficult experiences.

How does one develop it?

● Focusing on one’s purpose, being adaptable and flexible, drawing on social support and retaining self-confidence are the cornerstones of resilience.

Though this seems challenging to achieve, it is not – setting health and wellbeing goals for oneself and ensuring adherence to them can get one started on the right path. The basic building blocks of wellbeing continue to be nutrition, exercise, sleep, mindfulness and community interaction. Depend only on credible sources of health and wellbeing information When in doubt, seek help.

Pause. Take a deep breath. And carry on.

The author is the Medical Director for India Subcontinent, INTERNATIONAL SOS

