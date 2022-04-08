Precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be available for all adults from 10 April, says Centre

The vaccination will begin on 10 April at private centres. Earlier the government had started these booster shots for those above 60 and healthcare workers.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday announced that the precaution dose can now be administered to all those above the age of 18. The vaccination will begin on 10 April at private centres. Earlier, the government had started these booster shots for those above 60 and healthcare workers.

On-going free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated, the Centre said.

About 96 percent of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose while about 83 percent of 15+ population has received both the doses.

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years. Besides, 45 per cent of beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group have also received the first dose, the ministry said.

The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for the first and the second dose to the eligible population as well as the precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 would continue and be accelerated, the ministry stated.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram