Precautionary COVID-19 vaccine for all adults from tomorrow: Which dose will be given? How to book slot?

All those above the age of 18, who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, will be eligible for the precaution dose.

The Centre on Saturday told the states that the precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine as the one used for the administration of the first two doses and that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as a service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.

The Centre announced on Saturday that the precautionary dose of Covid vaccines will be available to everyone aged above 18 years at the private vaccination centres from 10 April.

No fresh registration required; slots booking via CoWIN

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who held an orientation meeting of the health secretaries of all the states and Union territories on Saturday, also informed that no fresh registration would be required for the precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN platform.

It was emphasised that all vaccinations must mandatorily be recorded on CoWIN and both the options of "online appointment" and "walk-in" registration and vaccination will be available at the private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).

The private CVCs will maintain the vaccination sites in accordance with the guidelines issued earlier by the Union health ministry.

Which vaccine will be administered for the precautionary dose?

The country will continue to follow homologous vaccination for booster schedules. “Administration of precaution dose will be homologous i.e. same vaccine type will be used for precaution dose which was used for vaccination of 1st and 2nd dose,” the health ministry has said.

Cost of vaccines

The precautionary dose for the 18-plus population will be available at private vaccination centres. Therefore, the person who receives the dose will have to pay for it.

"They can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge for vaccination over and above the cost of the vaccine," Bhushan said.

"Administration of precaution dose will be homologous — same vaccine type will be used for precaution dose which was used for vaccination of first and second dose," he stated.

Healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and citizens aged 60 years and above shall continue to receive the precautionary dose at the vaccination centres, including free vaccination at the government vaccination centres, Bhushan underlined.

A detailed orientation of the state officials was done on various new provisions made on CoWIN for the expansion of the eligible population for the precaution dose and also for the correction of the vaccination certificates by citizens.

The states were also advised to accelerate the administration of the ongoing free Covid vaccination with the first dose and the second dose to the population above 12 years of age and for optimal administration of the precaution dose for the HCWs, the FLWs and those aged 60 and above at the government CVCs.

Additional Secretary (Health) Dr Manohar Agnani and other senior officers of the Union health ministry were present at the virtual meeting, along with the health secretaries, NHM mission directors and other officials from the states and Union territories.

