Nutritionist Pooja Makhija’s Ayurvedic juice solution for delayed, irregular periods

There are scores of women across the world dealing with the issue of delayed and irregular periods. Most people turn to hormonal pills and yet fail to see any remarkable change. In such a situation, an Ayurvedic solution may just be what you need. These days, Ayurveda is considered an effective substitution for Allopathic medicines. It is not only an alternative option for curing seasonal diseases but also helps to prevent irregular and delayed periods.

And offering an Ayurvedic solution for irregular periods is nutritionist Pooja Makhija. The celebrity fitness expert often shares health advice on Instagram. Now, she has come up with an effective solution for delayed and irregular periods on one of her latest Instagram reels. In the video, she spoke about some ayurvedic ingredients like Shatavari, Lodhra, Ashoka, Mulethi and Noni which can prevent menstrual issues among women.

Delayed and irregular periods can be the early symptoms of PCOS and PCOD. According to Pooja, hormonal pills are the most common medicines to get rid of period-related issues.

But these types of pills may have many harmful side effects which can then lead to serious health issues in future.

She suggested Kapiva Period Care juice instead of hormonal pills as the juice is made with natural ingredients. Among them, Satavri not only helps to control periods but also regulates heaving bleeding. Asoka helps to strengthen the uterine wall and effectively prevents the menstrual cramp while Mulethi regularises the flow, she said. The said juice, therefore, can work as the perfect choice for women because it causes no side effects.

Pooja also added that nine out of ten women have got the effective result after taking the juice regularly. Along with it, women have been suggested to follow a proper diet and a workout routine for getting periods on time.

In another recent video, she talked about seasickness and gave five effective tips to get rid of it. She forbade having spicy meals as that can slow down the digestion process. She also suggested some healthy elements like chamomile tea, ginger, peppermint, and mulethi to reduce nausea while sailing.

She explained that “our kitchen is our best pharmacy” with solutions to most wellness issues.

