Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 5 magic ingredients to keep monsoon infections at bay

Some common diseases that usually impact us during monsoons include malaria, dengue, and typhoid. In addition, one becomes more prone to eye infection and viral diseases as well

Along with some cooler temperatures, monsoon also brings with it a number of diseases and ailments. Some common diseases that usually impact us during monsoons include malaria, dengue, and typhoid. In addition, one becomes more prone to eye infection and viral diseases as well.

But before you get too worried, there are some common ingredients you can consume to boost your immunity and prevent these diseases. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has suggested some common food items you can add to your diet in the monsoon. Prevention is always better than cure and here are some of the suggestions by Batra to beat the seasonal ailments this monsoon.

Watch the video here:

Tulsi: Indian basil or Tulsi is traditionally regarded as a holy herb. It helps to reduce stress, and boost your energy levels. Tulsi is known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-aging properties that fight harmful radicals in the body.

Ginger: Ginger is rich in paradols, gingerols, shogaols, sesquiterpenes, and zingerone, all of which have powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Besides, ginger helps to improve assimilation and transportation of nutrients to the body's tissues, which is needed by the body to keep cold and flu away.

Garlic: Garlic is a miracle food that you should add to your diet especially during monsoon. The compound allicin, which is present in garlic, helps to boost the immune system and even protects our body against various infections.

Black pepper: Black pepper has carminative qualities that reduce the likelihood of intestinal gas and other gastrointestinal issues. It not only has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and fever-reducing qualities, but also strengthens the immune system.

Turmeric: Turmeric is believed to be a miracle spice because of its anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-microbial extracts that can help you fight infections and boost immunity. Rich in vitamins and minerals, it promotes overall well-being.

For people, who are prone to allergies and infections, the monsoon season may increase their symptoms. Thus, it is essential to avoid exposure to known allergens.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.