No Smoking Day: Why quitting smoking is important during COVID-19 pandemic

No Smoking Day is observed and celebrated every year on the second Wednesday of March. This year, No Smoking Day will be marked on 9 March. The day is observed in order to spread awareness about the impact of nicotine on one's health and aims to help individuals to quit smoking.

Smoking has a severely negative impact on one's health. Many health ailments have been associated with the use of tobacco products such as cigarettes.

What are some of the ill-effects of smoking?

We are all aware that even a single puff of a cigarette has severe implications on our health. Smoking can lead to cancer and other respiratory ailments that can turn chronic over time. Both active and passive smoking takes a toll on someone's life, and it makes the passive smoker at an equal risk of health ailments like cancer, stroke and so on. It is therefore important for individuals to quit smoking to protect the lives of their loved ones and save their own life as well.

Smoking and COVID-19

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, quitting smoking has become the need of the hour. Research suggests that individuals who smoke regularly have an increased chance of contracting the virus. The use of any kind of tobacco products or smoking has proven to deteriorate the capacity of the lungs, thereby making them more prone to the virus.

Since the capacity of the lungs is compromised, there is a higher chance of any respiratory illness becoming chronic. The weak capacity of the lungs increases the chances of complications for this high-risk group, which is already at a risk for other serious and chronic ailments as well.

Many of us have witnessed the damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic and even those leading healthy lives faced complications that were hard to recover from. The situation becomes even worse for those who are active or regular smokers.

This No Smoking Day, try to kick the habit of smoking so that you, as well as your close ones, can lead healthier lives.

