Netflix users claim South Korean series My Secret Terrius 'predicted' the Coronavirus Outbreak in 2019

The Korean series My Secret Terrius has left a number of Netflix viewers shocked. The show, which originally aired in 2018, appeared to audiences recently and surprised many by how it predicted two years back that a coronavirus outbreak would take place.

The first season of the series ended with a doctor developing what seems very uncannily like the Coronavirus. She was looking for a cure, but discovers a virus that is compared to MERS. The doctor can be seen saying that someone tweaked to increase its mortality rate to 90 percent and adds that the virus has an incubation period of two to 14 days.

“The virus was manipulated to attack the lungs directly within just five minutes of being exposed,” the doctor adds. It is later shown in My Secret Terrius that a cure is just not possible, prompting children to be taught how to wash their hands effectively to destroy the virus.

The scene went viral on social media, with one user writing, “Omg they discussed the corona virus in 2018.” “Just gonna leave this here but i am massively spooked,”wrote another.

“This series My Secret Terrius is on netflix but came out 2 years ago and talks about the coronavirus we're going through right now,” posted a third user.

One social media user was certain that it “will send a shiver down your spine."

Here's how netizen's reacted:

My Secret Terrius, Season 1, Ep.10 at Netflix!

Skip to 53 before they pull this shit corona virus down.(SUBTITLE)

My Secret Terrius, Season 1, Ep.10 at Netflix!

Skip to 53 before they pull this shit corona virus down.(SUBTITLE)

This will send a shiver down your spine.

My Secret Terrius, Season 1, Ep.10

Netflix

Skip to 53 before they pull this down.

My Secret Terrius, Season 1, Ep.10

Netflix

Skip to 53 before they pull this down.

This will send a shiver down your spine.

This is a South Korea Movie,

Shot in 2018 Title: "My Secret Terrius" This movie Predicted the Corona Virus Pandemic and Got it Right 100%! No.. this can't be Coincidence,

This is a South Korea Movie,

Shot in 2018 Title: "My Secret Terrius" This movie Predicted the Corona Virus Pandemic and Got it Right 100%!

This series is “My secret, terrius”

This series is "My secret, terrius"

This is a Japanese serial named My Secret Terrius , last aired in 2018, just have a look what they r taking about. #CoronaVirus

This can't be coincidence. All those whoever is responsible for this pandemic must be punished,They can't decide who

This is a Japanese serial named My Secret Terrius , last aired in 2018, just have a look what they r taking about. #CoronaVirus

This can't be coincidence.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 4,80,000 people globally and killed over 21,000, prompting countries around the world to go into lockdown to stop the spread of the disease

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 18:13:30 IST

