National Nutrition Week 2022: Nutrition tips for children to maintain their health

Children are always the focus of the household for obvious reasons, right? And one of them hands down has to be their nutrition, especially when India is heading towards becoming the epicentre of obesity and metabolic diseases. When we talk about integrating healthy eating habits, it is best when started young. Hence, it is all the more important to educate children right from a young age about making healthy choices.

First and foremost the emphasis should be on a balanced diet. A perfect amalgamation of micro and macronutrients, coupled with the science of portion control is the simplest key to a healthy future. A healthy plate for children should be a combination of proteins (egg, chicken, dairy, pulses, and legumes), carbohydrates (more complex carbs through whole grains and less simple carbs in the form of processed foods), healthy fats (nuts, seeds) and proper hydration. Using a spectrum of colourful fruits and vegetables innovatively not only enriches their diet with fibre but also provides micronutrients and antioxidants to avoid deficiencies and enhance a child’s performance. When it comes to including all the fruits and vegetables, parents might have to go the extra mile in being innovative. Making it interesting by adding vegetable purees and cutting the fruits in interesting shapes would be the easiest yet interesting way to do so.

When it comes to feeding children, parents often use food as a reward or a punishment and that is something that sustains, even when they grow up. Hence parents should always refrain from doing that and focus more on balanced eating. Another important aspect while we talk of healthy eating habits in children would be to cut down their junk and processed food intake. In the age of online food ordering apps playing their best marketing tricks and television fuelling the fire with the most attractive advertisements, children are the easiest target audience for these marketing gimmicks. As attractive as they look, junk foods are very high in calories owing to the excessive fat and simple carbs added with loads of salt, which lead to obesity and derangement in the metabolic parameters with growing age.

Apart from a healthy diet, physical activity is also a very important component of the well-being of children. Physical activity helps in improving muscle mass and strength in children. It also keeps children away from obesity and other metabolic diseases, increasing in children during these modern times that may escalate to situations needing multi-disciplinary care. Another important aspect to consider for their health is their caffeine intake in form of coffee, tea, and aerated beverages. The ease in availability has made it a staple for children at a very young age. Overconsumption of these substances leads to impaired cognition and sleep disturbances, both of which can be very detrimental for children.

To sum it up, keeping the meals well balanced coupled with good hydration and physical activity would be the way to health and happiness for children. And consulting a professional will always be a wiser choicer for the parents.

The author is Clinical Dietician, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

