National Epilepsy Day: Causes, symptoms and how to deal with seizures

In a bid to create awareness about the chronic disorder of the brain that is characterised by recurrent seizures and fits, every year 17 November is celebrated as National Epilepsy Day. While it is a non-communicable disease of the brain, it can affect people of all ages and about 50 million across the globe have epilepsy, therefore making it the most common neurological disease on the earth. In India, various seminars, debates, and stage events are organised by the Epilepsy Foundation. This is done with the aim to educate people about the disease and methods of treatment. Various hospitals also celebrate the day by organising different consultation camps and free treatment for the patients. Recently, Dangalstar Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about her battle with epilepsy during an Ask Me Anything session on her social media.

While bursting a myth that epilepsy patients are made to smell a stinking shoe, the actress said that “This is a myth. Please aisa mat karna (please don’t do this). Already it’s traumatic to come out of a seizure. The last thing you want is to wake up to a stinking shoe! Hahaha! People have done this to me! Horrible!”

As we are celebrating National Epilepsy Day today, let’s take a look at the symptoms of epilepsy you must pay attention to:

Symptoms

Commonly losing consciousness

2. Tingling sensations in arms or legs

A feeling of pricking pins or needles

Sudden twitching

Uncontrollable jerking motions of the arms and legs (sudden spasm)

Stiffness in muscles of arms, legs, or face.

Causes

Brain Infections

Brain damage from prenatal and perinatal injury

Congenital abnormalities

Head Injury/Accidents

A prolonged high fever during childhood

Stroke and Brain Tumors

Rarely have we been told that there is more than one type of seizure in epilepsy. While some are harmless, others can be life-threatening. As this is a brain disruptor, it affects almost every part of your body.

What to do during an epilepsy attack?

Never panic, as panicking can worsened the scenario.

If you are wearing something tight loosen it. Remove the uncomfortable clothing.

If someone else is having an attack then allow the person to rest and sleep.

Make sure that the patient is not around sharp and other harmful objects. Keep a soft pillow under their head.

