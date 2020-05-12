Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 pm today; PM likely to speak on issues related to lockdown, economy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, a day after he interacted with chief ministers on ways to deal with the spread of coronavirus and also boost economic activity, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 12, 2020

This will be the prime minister's fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Sources in the government indicated that the prime minister is likely to speak on issues related to the lockdown and the economy. He last addressed the nation on 14 April.

In his virtual meet with chief ministers on Monday, Modi said the challenges are two-fold -- reduction of the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines.

The Centre and states will have to work towards achieving the twin objectives, he said.

In his March 19 address, the prime minister announced a "janta curfew" on March 22. On 24 March, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On 14 April, he extended the lockdown period till 3 May. On 3 April, in a video message, Modi asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on 5 April.

The lockdown was further extended till 17 May by the Home Ministry.

