Narendra Modi says new rules for lockdown 4.0 soon, announces Rs 20 lakh crore package for 'self-reliant' India; key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic package and stressed on the need for an "aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)" India in his fifth address to the nation over the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

In his address, which came at the fag end of the third nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, the prime minister also hinted at new measures in the fourth phase of lockdown, which is expected to begin after 17 May.

Here are the key points from the speech:

Economic package

Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to be 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 pandemic. The relief package, he said, amounts to about 10 percent of the country's GDP.

"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.'

The prime minister said that the economic package will lay emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws.

He further said, "This package is for our cottage industries, small and medium industries, which provide livelihoods to crores of people."

The prime minister also said that despite the loss of lives, humanity would not accept defeat from the coronavirus, and the people have to stay safe and move forward.

"We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. It is unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward," he said.

Modi hints at 'new rules' for Lockdown 4.0

Modi said that the fourth phase of the nationwide COVID-19-induced lockdown would be in a "new form with new rules".

"Scientists say that COVID-19 will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can't let our lives remain confined around COVID-19. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us. So, lockdown four will be in a new form with new rules," the prime minister said while addressing the nation.

"Based on the suggestions by states, information related to lockdown four will be given to you before 18 May. We will fight COVID-19. We will move forward," he added.

'Two lakh PPE kits manufactured in India daily'

While speaking on the need for self-reliance, the prime minister said that two lakh PPE kits and two lakh N-95 masks are being manufactured in the country on a daily basis as part of the fight against the coronavirus.

"When the COVID-19 crisis started, not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, and only a few N-95 masks were available. Today two lakh PPE kits and 2 lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily," he said.

"When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate a self-centered system. In India's self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world's happiness, cooperation and peace," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that the progress of the world has been linked to India's progress.

The Prime Minister on Monday held a video conference meeting with chief ministers of all states to discuss the road ahead in India's fight against COVID-19 and noted that he was of the firm view that measures needed during the third phase of lockdown will not be needed in the fourth phase.

The phase three of the lockdown is coming to an end on 17 May.

