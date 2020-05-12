Narendra Modi on Lockdown Extension LIVE Updates: PM announces Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, says lockdown 4.0 will assume 'different colour and shape'
Narendra Modi on Lockdown Extension LATEST Updates: We must not restrict our lives only around coronavirus, Modi said in his speech on Tuesday, and added that the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown in India will be completely different from the earlier three phases of the lockdown.
Saying that India has been an example for progress in the last century, Modi said that the country needs to become self-reliant in the world after the coronavirus pandemic.
"When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today two lakh PPE kits and 2 lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily," he added.
Prime minister Narendra Modi started speaking on COVID-19 situation, and said the world has been battling the pandemic for over four months now. Over 3 lakh people have succumbed to the infection, he says, condoling the deaths.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of 16 migrants who were run over by a goods train near Aurangabad in Maharashtra.
Modi is set to address the nation at 8 pm.
This will be the Modi's fifth address over the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two months. PM's address comes at a time when the country has over 70,000 cases.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that as relief from the COVID-19 pandemic is unlikely soon, there is a "need for a three-month plan to deal with the situation".
Mamata was also quoted as saying that people were facing problems since the imposition of the lockdown on 25 March as the move was "poorly planned", News18 reported.
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday allowed the home delivery of alcohol with guidelines. According to the order issued by the government, the delivery can be made "only into the area of license, and people doing the delivery must wear mask and use sanitisers."
ANI quoted sources as saying that the second phase of the Centre's repatriation exercise, dubbed the 'Vande Bharat Mission', will be launched from 16-22 May. It will bring back Indians from 31 countries. 149 flights including feeder flights will be deployed, the report said.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the mortality rate due to coronavirus is one of the lowest in India globally.
"In the fight against COVID-19 our mortality rate is about the lowest in the world. Today the mortality rate is around 3.2 percent, in several states it is even less than this. Global fatality rate is around 7-7.5 percent," he said.
Reports said that around 17,000 prisoners — almost 50 percent — are to be given parole in Maharashtra "in order to maintain social distancing by decongesting in prisons".
After 81 more individuals tested COVID-19 positive in Indore, the total number of confirmed cases in the Madhya Pradesh district climbed to 2,016, said a health official on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 toll in the district reached 92 after two more fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours.
As many as 6,037 Indian nationals have been evacuated in 31 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday.
The operation began five days ago from 7 May.
After nearly two months of hearing only "extremely urgent matters", the Supreme Court is likely to hear matters through video conferencing on a "large scale", reported Bar and Bench.
An observation to this effect was made by a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, while hearing a bail application.
The Bench of Justices L Nageshwara Rao, Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna hinted at the same while hearing a bail application. It was observed that the matter would be taken up urgently when hearings begin on larger scale.
The current doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands now at 11 days, said health minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday. "The doubling rate in Delhi is 11 days now. The doubling rate had once reached 3 or 4 days. If the doubling rate reaches 18, 20 or 25, then we will be more comfortable," said Jain.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the National Capital is now at 33 percent after 2,512 patients were cured.
"383 people have been cured/discharged taking the total number of recovered cases to 2512," he further said.
With 406 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Delhi in the past 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the National Capital climbed to 7,639, said health minister Satyendra Jain.
The COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory reached 86 after 13 more fatalities were reported since yesterday, said Jain.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8 pm on Tuesday, tweeted the Office of the Prime Minister of India.
Modi is likely to discuss about the possible extension of lockdown, imposed in view of coronavirus, for red zone districts.
Twenty-three people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 437, a health department official said.
With this, the number of active coronavirus cases stood at 349 in Odisha, while 85 people have recovered from the disease. Three persons have died of the infection in the state.
The Railway Ministry in a tweet said it is compulsory for all passengers to download the Aarogya Setu app before commencing their journey. Meanwhile, an Assistant Sub-inspector of CISF deployed in Kolkata lost his life last night due to COVID-19 infection on Tuesday.
As part of Samudra Setu Mission, Indian navy ship INS Jalashwa will sail again from Maldives capital of Male on Friday bringing back residents of Kerala and Lakshadweep. The ship had earlier brought back 698 Indians to Kochi on Sunday.
The ship, in its second ferry, was scheduled to bring people to Tuticorin but destination was changed since necessary approvals from Tamil Nadu government were not received.
With 47 more individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state climbed to 4,305, said the health department.
Two new COVID-19 deaths took the toll across the state to 151.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 70,756 after more 3,604 individuals tested COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry on Tuesday. The COVID-19 toll reached 2,293 across the nation.
The figure includes 46,008 active cases, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The recovery rate stood at 31.7 percent after 22,454 COVID-19 patients were cured of the infectious disease.
With passenger train services set to begin from Tuesday, the Indian Railways on Monday said reservations were issued to more than 54,000 passengers within three hours.
Within minutes after booking started, all tickets across the three AC classes were sold out for Mumbai Central-New Delhi special train till 18 May, The Times of India reported.
The government released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the second equated monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant on Monday.
"This would provide them additional resources during the coronavirus crisis," the finance ministry said in a statement Monday.
The grant was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, and an equal first installment of the grant was issued by the Centre to states on 14 March.
On Monday, the Centre released advance payments of over Rs 1,276 crore to Kerala, followed by over Rs 952 crore to Himachal Pradesh and over Rs 638 crore to Punjab. Assam received Rs 631 crore, Andhra Pradesh Rs 491 crore, Uttarakhand Rs 423 crore, and West Bengal got Rs 417 crore.
As India registered a record jump of 4,213 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual interaction with chief ministers said that the biggest challenge for the country will be to ensure that the infection does not spread to rural India and that the country will have to devise a "balanced strategy" to deal with the pandemic and step up the economic activities in a gradual manner.
Separately, the Union health ministry observed that some relatively large outbreaks have been noticed in particular locations and it is important to focus on containment efforts to ensure that the country does not reach the community transmission stage.
The government also said the coronavirus tracking app Aarogya Setu is secure as it was designed keeping in mind privacy of people and is playing a crucial role in India's fight against COVID-19.
Record jump in number of cases takes total infections to 67,152
In a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country,the health ministry said that a record number of 4,213 COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours ending 8 am, taking the total cases to 67,152 and death toll to 2,206.
As many as 20,917 COVID-19 patients have been cured till now, taking the recovery rate to 31.15 percent. Also 1,559 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries in one day, the ministry said.
According to the health ministry data, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections (22,171) and fatalities (832) with Gujarat following with 8,194 cases and 493 deaths.
However, a PTI tally of figures reported by different states and Union Territories, as of 9.10 pm, put the nationwide tally of confirmed cases much higher at 70,480, showing an increase of more than 6,000 cases since Sunday morning. It showed 2,217 deaths and more than 22,000 recoveries so far.
Maharashtra reported 1,230 new cases, taking the state tally to 23,401, while its death toll rose to 868 after 36 more fatalities. Tamil Nadu reported 798 new cases and six more deaths on Monday. Mumbai's case count reached 14,355 with 791 new cases detected on Monday, while its death toll is 528 now with 20 more fatalities. At least 57 new cases were reported from the city's Dharavi slums.
Gujarat saw 347 fresh cases and 20 more fatalities, including 268 cases and 19 deaths in Ahmedabad itself. In the National Capital also, more than 300 new cases were detected.
Fresh cases were reported from various other states as well including Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Bihar and Odisha
Health ministry advocates strong containment measures
Asked if there has been community transmission of COVID-19 in India, joint secretary in the Union health ministry Lav Agarwal said "Some clusters have been found here (in the country), and in some cases in some particular locations relatively large outbreaks have also been noticed," adding that it was important to focus on containment measures so that the country does not reach the stage of community transmission.
Agarwal said the government's focus is on identifying pockets which have been reporting a larger number of cases so that strong containment measures can be implemented.
He also said that people who develop coronavirus symptoms should not go into hiding and come forward to report so that they get timely treatment and also do not spread the infection to their family members and others.
Ajay Sawhney, Chairman, Empowered Group 9, which deals with technology and data management, said the Aarogya Setu app has been developed to alert people before they come in contact with infected patients and to alert the health system. Information about 697 potential COVID-19 hotspots was generated through the app and it is secure,used only for health interventions and does not reveal identity of people, he said. Around 1.4 lakh Aarogya Setu users have been alerted via Bluetooth contact tracing about possible risk of infection due to proximity to infected patients, Sawhney said.
States demand greater freedom in deciding lockdown guidelines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the fifth virtual meeting with chief ministers of states to discuss strengthening the containment strategy and gradual resumption of economic activities as the third phase of the nationwide lockdown draws to an end on 17 May.
Economic activities in India are set to "gather steam", Modi told the chief ministers, while asserting that the country will have to devise a "balanced strategy" to revive the economy and deal with COVID-19 with a sharp focus on ensuring that rural areas remain free from the pandemic, sources told PTI.
According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, the prime minister also asserted that the world has fundamentally changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the new way of life would be on the principle of “Jan Se lekar Jag Tak”, from an individual to the whole of humanity.
"Even as we look at the gradual withdrawal of the lockdown, we should constantly remember that till we do not find a vaccine or a solution, the biggest weapon with us to the fight the virus is social distancing," he said.
Modi also thanked the chief ministers for their proactive role in the country’s fight against the pandemic and asked chief ministers to share by 15 May a broad strategy on how they want to deal with lockdown regime in their states.
"I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the 2nd phase and similarly the measures needed in the 3rd phase are not needed in the fourth," he said.
Chief ministers of at least three states demanded that states be given greater freedom in deciding lockdown guidelines. Some chief ministers also sought measures to expand the testing infrastructure, while many of them also demanded fiscal support for the states due to the pandemic having hit hard various revenue-generating economic activities
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh pitched for the extension of the coronavirus lockdown, but with a carefully crafted exit strategy backed by economic empowerment of states to save lives and secure livelihood. The decision on designating red, orange/yellow and green zones should be left to the states, which are more cognizant of the ground realities, he said.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel reiterated the demand that states be allowed to determine green, red and orange zones and the level of economic activity permissible in the state. He also demanded Rs. 30,000 crore for implementing relief and welfare schemes.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked for the resumption of economic activities in all parts of the National Capital barring the containment zones.
Economic activities should be allowed to resume in all parts of Delhi except containment zones: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during video conference meet with PM Modi today #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AP0AJCvGTp
— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020
During the meeting, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that a cautious approach must be taken while making any decision on the lockdown as the infection was expected to peak in May or June. He also demanded that central armed forces be deployed in the state as the police were under a lot of pressure and there were rising number of cases among police personnel. Thackeray also suggested that local trains be restarted for those providing essential services.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that states face different challenges and therefore should be given the freedom to make reasonable changes to the guidelines. He also demanded that states be allowed to resume metro ail services in cities, apart from those in the red zones.
States face different challenges & therefore should be given the freedom to make reasonable changes to the guidelines relating to the lockdown: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during video conference with PM Narendra Modi today #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Vto44faona
— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020
However, the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Telangana opposed the resumption of train services from Tuesday and asked the Centre to push it back.
"We know from media that regular train service to Chennai (from Delhi) and from Chennai will commence from 12 May. As the positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, don’t permit train service up to 31 May in my state," Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami told Modi during the virtual meeting.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on one hand, the Centre wants strict enforcement of the lockdown, on the other, it is resuming train services.
According to the statement, Modi said that the resumption of rail services was needed to rev up economic activity, but all routes will not be opened.
The Home Ministry earlier said that only asymptomatic people with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel in 15 trains to be operational from Tuesday. Online bookings began for these trains on Monday evening, after some delay due to a technical glitch, and some routes got fully booked within ten minutes.
The Railways have been running 'migrant special' trains for ferrying migrant workers since May 1, but this will be the first time in nearly 50 days that the general public can also undertake train journeys even though flight and inter-state bus services remain suspended as of now till May 17, when the third phase of the lockdown is scheduled to end.
The first phase of the nationwide lockdown began on 25 March, which was supposed to be of 21 days, but it got extended later till 3 May and then further till 17 May with some relaxation.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: May 12, 2020 20:54:21 IST
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
4th phase of COVID-19 lockdown will be completely new, says PM
We must not restrict our lives only around coronavirus, Modi said in his speech on Tuesday, and added that the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown in India will be completely different from the earlier three phases of the lockdown.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Economic package equals 10% of India's GDP, says Modi
"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP," Modi said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
COVID-19 crisis is unimaginable for mankind, says PM
We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. This was unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward: PM Narendra Modi #COVID19
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Narendra Modi starts speaking on COVID-19 situation
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates
Assam govt facing challenge regarding returning migrants
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a press conference on Tuesday said that the state government didn't have the information that trains from New Delhi to Dibrugarh will be running daily for a week and were made aware of it last night.
"Suddenly, quarantine facility has become a huge challenge," he said in the press conference.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Migrants leave for Odisha from Mumbai
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
17,000 prisoners to be given parole in Maharashtra
Reports said that around 17,000 prisoners — almost 50 percent — are to be given parole in Maharashtra "in order to maintain social distancing by decongesting in prisons".
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi extends greetings on International Day of the Nurse
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
INS Kesari delivers 580 tonnes of food supplies to Maldives
INS Kesari delivered 580 tonnes of essential food items as a gift from India to the people of Maldives during holy month of Ramadan, All India Radio News tweeted on Tuesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Two more ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19
Two more Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases to 159, the ITBP said in a statement.
So far there has been one recovery.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Indore registers two new COVID-19 deaths, 81 more confirmed cases in past 24 hrs
After 81 more individuals tested COVID-19 positive in Indore, the total number of confirmed cases in the Madhya Pradesh district climbed to 2,016, said a health official on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 toll in the district reached 92 after two more fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Spurt in COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai but, asymptotic, says police commissioner
Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that there was a spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the area, but most of them were asymptotic.
"The recovery rate is quite good, mortality rate is well below state and country average. In most cases we are able to trace the contact source. We should appreciate aggressive testing by local bodies," tweeted Kumar.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
At least 6,037 Indians repatriated in 31 Air India flights since 7 May, says aviation ministry
As many as 6,037 Indian nationals have been evacuated in 31 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday.
The operation began five days ago from 7 May.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Maldives President welcomes India's move to send food supplies
The President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Tuesday appreciated the contribution of essential food supplies made by India during the coronavirus pandemic.
Solih also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian citizens. "During the COVID-19 crisis, India has been a true friend to Maldives. India’s recent gift of essential food supplies is particularly helpful during these challenging times. Our sincere thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for their friendship and generosity," said Solih.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
SC judges to resume sitting in courtrooms from next week
From next week onward, the Supreme Court judges will resume sitting in courtrooms to hear matters through video conferencing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bar and Bench reported.
However, keeping in view the requirements of physical distancing, hearings would be conducted through video links using VIDYO app, with lawyers presenting their cases from respective chambers.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Supreme Court hints at hearings via video conferencing on a 'large scale', reports Bar and Bench
After nearly two months of hearing only "extremely urgent matters", the Supreme Court is likely to hear matters through video conferencing on a "large scale", reported Bar and Bench.
An observation to this effect was made by a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, while hearing a bail application.
The Bench of Justices L Nageshwara Rao, Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna hinted at the same while hearing a bail application. It was observed that the matter would be taken up urgently when hearings begin on larger scale.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
A graphic analysis of COVID-19 recovery rates in India
The rate of recovery from COVID-19 in India a month ago stood at a dismally low eight percent. In the 30-odd days since, the country's overall rate of curing and discharging patients has risen to over 30 percent. As noted in an earlier post, India's mortality rate is nearly the lowest among the top 20 countries (for total deaths) at 3.29 percent.
While these are encouraging signs, it will be of concern to the Indian government and people that while states like Kerala are managing a remarkable 94.22 percent, states like Tamil Nadu (25.63 percent), West Bengal (24.19 percent), Maharashtra (20.45 percent) and Punjab (8.95 percent) are lagging behind not just Kerala, but the national average.
Read full article here...
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Current doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 11 days: Satyendra Jain
The current doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands now at 11 days, said health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday. "The doubling rate in Delhi is 11 days now. The doubling rate had once reached 3 or 4 days. If the doubling rate reaches 18, 20 or 25, then we will be more comfortable," said Jain.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the National Capital is now at 33 percent after 2,512 patients were cured.
"383 people have been cured/discharged taking the total number of recovered cases to 2512," he further said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
13 more COVID-19 deaths in Delhi take toll to 86
With 406 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Delhi in the past 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the National Capital climbed to 7,639, said health minister Satyendra Jain.
The COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory reached 86 after 13 more fatalities were reported since yesterday, said Jain.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Modi to addres nation as India approaches 50th day of lockdown
During his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to talk about the easing of lockdown restrictions, imposed in view of the novel coronavirus.
The last time the prime minister had addressed the nation was on 14 April when he had announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till 3 May.
On Monday, PM Modi held a video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of all states to discuss the road ahead in India's fight against the novel coronavirus. He said the need was to reduce the transmission rate of COVID-19 and to increase public activity gradually while adhering to all the guidelines.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt will send proposal on lockdown relaxation to Centre on Thursday: Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government will send its proposal on easing of lockdown restrictions in the National Capital to the Centre on Thursday, PTI reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Air India HQ sealed for two days after employee tests COVID-19 positive
Air India has sealed its headquarters in Delhi for two days to conduct a thorough sanitisation of the building after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.
"Airlines House has been sealed for Tuesday and Wednesday," an official said.
The employee posted at the Gurudwara Rakabganj Road building tested positive on Monday evening, he said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Modi to address nation at 8 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8 pm on Tuesday, tweeted the Office of the Prime Minister of India.
Modi is likely to discuss about the possible extension of lockdown, imposed in view of coronavirus, for red zone districts.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
15 of Odisha's 23 new cases reported in Balasore
Of the 23 fresh confirmed COVID-19 cases in Odisha, 15 were reported in Balasore, while three each from Ganjam and Jajpur districts and one each from Puri and Boudh, a state health department official said on Tuesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jharkhand Latest Updates
Two Jamshedpur students test COVID-19 positive after returning from Kolkata
Two students from Jamshedpur, who recently travelled back from Kolkata, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, ANI quoted Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni as saying.
With this, the total confirmed cases climbed to 164 in the state, said Kulkarni.
Coronavirus Outbreak in lndia Latest Updates
Harsh Vardhan's meeting with representatives of nursing organisations underway
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
23 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Odisha; state's total at 437
Twenty-three people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 437, a health department official said.
With this, the number of active coronavirus cases stood at 349 in Odisha, while 85 people have recovered from the disease. Three persons have died of the infection in the state.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Over 45,000 bookings worth Rs 16 crore so far for special trains, says Indian Railways
Over 80,000 passengers have booked tickets worth over Rs 16 crore on the special trains so far, the Indian Railways said on Tuesday, hours before the first such train is scheduled to depart from the New Delhi station for Bilaspur in Madhya Pradesh. The bookings for these special trains began at 6 pm on Monday.
So far, 45,533 bookings (PNRs) worth Rs 16.15 crore have been recorded for the special trains for the next seven days, the railways said, adding that around 82,317 passengers will travel against these bookings.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
Mamata Banerjee transfers present West Bengal health secy
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday transferred West Bengal Health Secretary Vivek Kumar, reports ANI.
Narayan Swaroop Nigam, erstwhile Transport Secretary has been appointed as Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department vice Vivek Kumar, until further order, the state government said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Glenmark begins phase 3 of trials on antiviral tablet in India for COVID-19 treatment
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir for coronavirus treatment, becoming the first company in the country to do so, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India resumes production at Manesar plant
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has resumed operations at its Manesar plant in Haryana after around 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. Operations at both Manesar and Gurugram facilities were suspended since 22 March.
"Production has commenced at the Manesar plant and the first car would roll out today (Tuesday)," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Chairman R C Bhargava told PTI.
The facility has commenced operations on a single shift basis with up to 75 percent employees allowed currently, he added. When asked about the timeline of full-swing operations, Bhargava said that would depend on government regulations like when two shifts would be allowed, when manpower could be increased and when supply chain would become fitter.
“There are many variables involved." On restarting manufacturing activities at Gurugram facility, he said "it will start, but not yet".
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
Gurugram opens new dedicated COVID-19 hospital
In order to deal with rising COVID-19 cases in Gurugram, a new COVID-19 only facility has opened up in Manesar, Gurugram. This has happened as a coming together of Medanta – The Medicity, Fortis, Artemis and Medeor.
The facility was opened to the public on Monday by Kundu, Haryana’s Additional Chief secretary and CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) along with Ashok Sangwan, IAS, Commissioner, Gurugram, Vinay Pratap Singh, IAS, MCG Commissioner, Gurugram and Amit Khatri, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Haryana Latest Update
Migrant labourer walking to Bihar killed near Ambala after being hit by car
A migrant labourer was killed while another seriously injured when a car hit them on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway near Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday morning, police said.
A group of migrant labourers told the police that they were headed towards their native village in Bihar's Purnia district from Punjab's Ludhiana on foot when the incident occurred.
The driver of the car fled the spot along with the vehicle after the incident, the police said, adding that they have got inputs about the vehicle and the driver would be nabbed soon. The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar (25) while the injured labourer was admitted to the civil hospital at Ambala Cantonment, they said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update
Rupee falls 22 paise to 75.95 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee depreciated 22 paise to 75.95 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday amid strengthening American currency overseas and weak opening in domestic equities.
Forex traders said the local unit opened weak against the greenback tracking gains in the US dollar. Moreover, sell-off in domestic equities and rising coronavirus cases in the country weighed on investor sentiment.
The local unit opened at 75.89, then lost further ground and fell to 75.95 against the US dollar, down 22 paise over its previous close. It had settled at 75.73 against the US dollar on Monday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Update
CISF personnel succumbs to COVID-19 in Kolkata
An Assistant Sub-inspector of CISF deployed in Kolkata lost his life last night due to COVID-19 infection, according to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Update
15 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking total to 761
Bihar reported 15 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the state's virus tally to 761, a top health department official said on Tuesday.
While nine of the patients hail from Begusarai, two are from Darbhanga, one each from Nalanda, Samastipur, Sheikhpura and Supaul districts.
"We are ascertaining the infection trail," Health Department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said. Most of the patients are in the 20-40 age group, he said.
Coronavirus has spread to 37 of the state's 38 districts, leaving Jamui unaffected.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
INS Magar expected to arrive in Kochi with 900 Indians
A total of 900 people have been already evacuated from Maldives with the second ship INS Magar expected to reach Kochi on Tuesday. The ship is carrying 202 Indian nationals including 24 women and a patient.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
INS Jalashwa to bring back Indians from Male on 15 May
As part of Samudra Setu Mission, Indian navy ship INS Jalashwa will sail again from Maldives capital of Male on Friday bringing back residents of Kerala and Lakshadweep. The ship had earlier brought back 698 Indians to Kochi on Sunday.
The ship, in its second ferry, was scheduled to bring people to Tuticorin but destination was changed since necessary approvals from Tamil Nadu government were not received.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Special flight carrying 300 Indians to depart from Chicago for Mumbai
A special flight carrying more than 300 Indians will shortly depart from Chicago for Mumbai on Tuesday. The flight will land in Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday and then head to Chennai.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
At least 169 Indian students arrive at Srinagar from Dhaka
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
Special train from Bengaluru arrives in Bengal's Bankura with 1,200 passengers
A special train from Bengaluru, carrying around 1,200 passengers, arrived in Bankura on Tuesday morning, official sources said. The passengers included patients, labourers and students, he added.
The 22-coach train departed the Karnataka capital on 10 May and reached in Bankura after a two-day journey.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
Jaipur reports 1,255 COVID-19 cases of Rajasthan's total at 4,305
Of the total 4,035 confirmed cases in Rajasthan, the maximum was reported in Jaipur with 1,255 COVID-19 positive cases being identified. More than half of the total 115 deaths were reported in the city with 59 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infectious disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Manmohan Singh's condition stable after complaining of chest pain, tests negative for COVID-19
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of chest problems, is stable. He has been shifted out of the ICU and moved to a private ward of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre (CTVS) unit of the institute
The 87-year-old senior Congress leader was admitted to the institute at 8.45 pm Sunday. "He was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication," said a senior doctor from the institute.
According to the sources, his COVID-19 report has come negative.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Updates
4,305 COVID-19 cases with 151 deaths reported in Rajasthan
With 47 more individuals testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state climbed to 4,305, said the health department.
Two new COVID-19 deaths took the toll across the state to 151.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
3,604 fresh COVID-19 cases across nation take India's total to 70,756
The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 70,756 after more 3,604 individuals tested COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry on Tuesday. The COVID-19 toll reached 2,293 across the nation.
The figure includes 46,008 active cases, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The recovery rate stood at 31.7 percent after 22,454 COVID-19 patients were cured of the infectious disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Indian Railways to resume passenger services from Tuesday: Full list of trains and their timings
The Indian Railways is resuming passenger train service from Tuesday, 12 May. The Railways had stopped the functioning of passenger trains on 22 March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 15 pairs of special trains will be running from today.
As per the Ministry of Railways, these services shall be in addition to the Shramik specials for transporting stranded migrants which started from 1 May.
The Ministry of Railways posted the train timings on Twitter.
Read more here...
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
No wait listed train tickets issued: Indian Railways
All social distancing norms to be followed at the stations and on the trains. Only asymptomatic persons and those with confirmed tickets can travel. No wait listed tickets issued, said RD Bajpai, Railways Executive Director.
The Indian Railways will restart passenger train operations with special trains from New Delhi connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad,Bengaluru,Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi on Tuesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Train tickets worth Rs 10 crore sold to 54,000 passengers
Indian Railways sold train tickets to 54,000 passengers worth about Rs 10 crore within hours of bookings for passenger trains that begin operating a limited schedule from Tuesday, reported The Economic Times.
This marking the phased restart of interstate public transport after 49 days into lockdown.
"By 9.15 pm, approximately 30,000 PNRs had been generated and reservations issued to more than 54,000 passengers," the railway ministry said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
30,000 tickets issued to 54,000 rail passengers in three hours
With passenger train services set to begin from Tuesday, the Indian Railways on Monday said reservations were issued to more than 54,000 passengers within three hours.
Within minutes after booking started, all tickets across the three AC classes were sold out for Mumbai Central-New Delhi special train till 18 May, The Times of India reported.
Initially, the Railways announced booking of tickets on the IRCTC website on Monday from 4 pm, but the website did not respond due to huge traffic of prospective passengers. The services of the portal resumed around 6 pm.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Lockdown likely to extend beyond 17 May, no easing of restrictions on public transport, say media reports
During his fifth meeting with the chief ministers of States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at a possible extension of coronavirus lockdown. He had asked for suggestions on easing of economic activities before 15 May, CNN-News18 reported.
Majority of CMs were in favour of relaxation in lockdown restrictions but raised concerns over reopening of public transport.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates
Centre releases Rs 6,195.08 cr to 14 states as per recommendations of 15th Finance Commission
The government released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the second equated monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant on Monday.
"This would provide them additional resources during the coronavirus crisis," the finance ministry said in a statement Monday.
The grant was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, and an equal first installment of the grant was issued by the Centre to states on 14 March.
On Monday, the Centre released advance payments of over Rs 1,276 crore to Kerala, followed by over Rs 952 crore to Himachal Pradesh and over Rs 638 crore to Punjab. Assam received Rs 631 crore, Andhra Pradesh Rs 491 crore, Uttarakhand Rs 423 crore, and West Bengal got Rs 417 crore.
Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates
We have seven to eight top candidates for COVID-19 vaccine: WHO chief
The World Health Organization chief said Monday there are around seven or eight "top" candidates for a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus and work on them is being accelerated.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told in a UN Economic and Social Council video briefing that as per initial presumption two months ago it might take 12 to 18 months for a vaccine. But he said an accelerated effort is under way, helped by 7.4 billion euros ($8 billion) pledged a week ago by leaders from 40 countries, organizations and banks for research, treatment and testing.
"We have good candidates now," Tedros said. "The top ones are around seven, eight. But we have more than a hundred candidates."
He said the $8 billion will not be enough, and additional funds will be needed to speed up the development of a vaccine, but more importantly to produce enough "to make sure that this vaccine reaches everyone — (and) there’s no one be left behind."
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
Mumbai reports 14,355 cases of Maharashtra's total at 23,401
Of the total 23,401 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, over 14,000 were reported in Mumbai alone. With 791 fresh cases as of Monday, the total number of infected patients in the city climbed to 14,355.
Moreover, with 20 more deaths, the toll increased to 528, said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.
In addition to this, 57 more confirmed cases in Dharavi, the largest slum area in the city, took the total number of COVID-19 patients in the area to 916. The toll stood at 29.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates
23,401 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra with 868 deaths
After reporting 1,230 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra reached 23,401 on Monday. Along with that, the toll in the state increased to 868 after 36 more fatalities were registered, said a health official.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
20:52 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi says Rs 20 lakh crore package important for 'self-reliant' India
"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI & today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP": PM Narendra Modi
20:45 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
'Indians must be vocal for local', says PM
Narendra Modi made a pitch for supporting local businesses.
He said, "Time has taught us that we must make 'local' the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there today were once local too but when people there started supporting them they became global. That is why from today, every Indian must become vocal for our local."
20:43 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
States' suggestions on COVID-19 lockdown incorporated, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on the coronavirus situation on Tuesday, said, "Scientists say that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can't let our lives remain confined around coronavirus. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us. So lockdown 4 will be in a new form with new rules
"Based on the suggestions by states, information related to lockdown 4 will be given to you before 18 May. We will fight coronavirus and we will move forward."
20:32 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
4th phase of COVID-19 lockdown will be completely new, says PM
We must not restrict our lives only around coronavirus, Modi said in his speech on Tuesday, and added that the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown in India will be completely different from the earlier three phases of the lockdown.
20:28 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Economic package equals 10% of India's GDP, says Modi
"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP," Modi said.
20:26 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi announces economic package for farmers, middle class families
20:20 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore package for land, labour, liquidity, law areas
20:19 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
Modi announces special economic package for 'self-reliant' India
20:17 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
India stands on 5 pillars, says Modi
Narendra Modi said that India runs on five pillars: "Economy, infrastructure, system, vibrant demography, demand".
20:15 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Updates
India doesn't advocate self-centered system, says Modi
"When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centered system. In India's self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world's happiness, cooperation and peace," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.