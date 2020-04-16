Mumbai and Pune account for 90% COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, shows govt data; 168 of 187 deaths in state are from these two cities
Mumbai: Around 90 percent of the total COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra were reported from metropolitan regions of Mumbai and Pune, according to the state government data.
Till 16 April, out of the 2,916 cases a total of 2,620 cases were found in both Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR).
Out of a total of 187 deaths recorded in the state, 168 people infected with COVID-19 died in these two regions.
MMR comprises of Mumbai city, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai while Pune district, Pune city, and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation fall under PMR.
Meanwhile, on Thursday with 165 more COVID-19 cases, including 107 cases being reported from Mumbai, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra went up to 3,081, the state health department said.
Maharashtra's first COVID-19 patient was detected on 9 March when a couple from Pune tested positive for Corona. They were treated successfully and discharged after 14 days treatment on 23 March.
A total of 259 patients have recovered till now in Maharashtra and discharged from hospitals also.
