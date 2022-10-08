Multivitamin & Mineral Supplements: How to choose them for yourself

Good nutrition sustains the smooth functioning of our body and keeps us healthy. While it can be difficult to obtain all essential nutrients from most diets, multivitamin supplements can assist in filling these nutritional gaps. Designed to be additions to one’s diet, multivitamin supplements provide adequate amounts of vitamins and minerals.

As our dietary habits continue to get more urbanised, nutrient deficiencies are becoming a rising health concern in India. The prevalence of iron deficiency anaemia has sharply risen amongst Indian women while more than 70% of the population in India is Vitamin D deficient.

Inadequate vitamin B12 levels are also present in at least 47% of the population.

Consumption of essential micronutrients is inadequate in the elderly population too with a significant proportion being deficient in vitamin B1.

Prolonged nutrient deficiencies can increase health risks, reduce your immunity and lead to several conditions such as fatigue, osteoporosis, and fractures, and also exacerbate the risk of chronic diseases.

Multivitamins are most suited for those who may have limited food choices, are on a restrictive diet or suffer from certain health issues. Pregnant women and the elderly are also recommended to add supplements to their diet to make up for deficiencies if any.

Several people, such as vegetarians, vegans and those recovering from illnesses are also likely to suffer from deficiencies and consumption of specific multivitamins can help.

Can multivitamins protect you from illnesses?

The benefits of supplementation have been popularised in recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been studies showing the benefits of adding helpful vitamins such as vitamin C, D, B12 and zinc to the diet. Hence, adequate supplementation of vitamins and minerals is crucial for optimal functioning of the immune system. If you’re concerned about suffering from seasonal or infectious diseases, adding a multivitamin to your daily diet can keep you healthy.

Other benefits of multivitamin supplements

-Adds antioxidants to your diet which help reduce the risk of certain diseases and ailments

-Boosts energy levels

-Improves cognitive function and brain health

-Provides added nutrition during pregnancy

-Helps support good health in general

How to choose the best supplement

A doctor can help you determine which one best fits your needs or select a multivitamin supplement with additional minerals such as zinc, chromium or selenium. For example, women of childbearing age may need more iron and folate, while older adults may require higher doses of calcium and vitamin B.

A physician can also help you decide the right type, dosage and duration of the multivitamin needed to fill the nutritional gaps since some vitamins tend to get stored in the body while others need to be replaced continuously. It is vital to take supplements as per their prescribed doses and complete their duration as improper usage can lead to harmful effects.

Supplements are not one-size-fits-all. Before adding them to the diet, a doctor should be consulted to help pick one that is appropriate for your age and requirements.

The writer is the head and director of the department of internal medicine in Medanta, Gurgaon.

