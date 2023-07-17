Much more than quick-fix external methods to handle 'masculinity in crisis’

Masculinity refers to a set of socially constructed behaviours, traits, and roles that are traditionally associated with men and the male gender. It encompasses cultural and societal expectations of how men should behave, think, and express themselves. Masculinity can vary across different cultures and time periods, and it is shaped by various factors, including social norms, upbringing, media influence, and personal experiences.

Traditionally, masculinity has been associated with attributes such as physical strength, assertiveness, independence, competitiveness, and emotional stoicism. It has often been linked to roles such as being a provider, protector, and leader. However, it is important to note that masculinity is not a monolithic concept and can be expressed and interpreted in diverse ways.

For simplicity let us consider ‘masculinity’ as the physical traits of a man because of the male hormone testosterone. In recent decades, a concerning trend has emerged: a decline in testosterone levels among men. This multifactorial decrease in testosterone has significant implications for men’s sexual wellness, fertility, and energy levels. Testosterone is not only associated with physical health but also plays a crucial role in defining masculinity. Lower testosterone levels can lead to a decrease in maleness, contributing to male infertility and sexual wellness issues. This growing crisis has the potential to become a major public health problem in the coming years. However, addressing this issue requires a comprehensive approach that goes beyond quick-fix external methods. This article explores the complexities of the masculinity crisis and emphasizes the need for a holistic approach to tackle the challenges men are facing.

Understanding the masculinity crisis:

Testosterone and Masculinity: Testosterone is often regarded as the hormone that influences masculine traits and behaviours. It plays a role in muscle mass, bone density, sexual desire, and assertiveness, among other characteristics typically associated with masculinity.

Multifactorial causes: The decline in testosterone levels is influenced by various factors, including sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary choices, exposure to environmental toxins, chronic stress, obesity, and aging. These factors interact and contribute to the overall decline in testosterone levels, amplifying the masculinity crisis.

Implications of the masculinity crisis

Sexual wellness issues: Testosterone deficiency can lead to decreased sexual desire, erectile dysfunction, and diminished sexual satisfaction. These issues not only affect individuals’ personal relationships but also contribute to a decline in overall well-being.

Male infertility: Testosterone is crucial for sperm production and fertility. Lower testosterone levels can negatively impact male fertility, leading to difficulties in conception and reproduction. The male factor in infertility has been on a steady rise in the past few years.

Lack of energy: Testosterone plays a role in energy levels, vitality, and motivation. Reduced testosterone levels can result in fatigue, lack of energy, and a diminished zest for life, affecting productivity and engagement in various domains. Constant fatigue and lack of energy are good reasons to get your Testosterone levels checked.

Addressing the masculinity crisis:

Holistic healthcare: To effectively tackle the masculinity crisis, a comprehensive approach to healthcare is required. This includes promoting regular physical activity, encouraging healthy eating habits, managing stress, and addressing underlying medical conditions that may contribute to testosterone imbalance. Supplements also play a vital role in providing day-to-day nutritional support, especially the botanicals that are clinically proven. For example, Ashwagandha, Safed Musli, Ginseng, Shatavari, and other naturally occurring substances like Shilajit along with vitamin and mineral support.

Mental and emotional support: The crisis extends beyond physical health, encompassing mental and emotional well-being. Providing support and resources for men to address their psychological and emotional needs is essential.

Education and awareness: Increasing public awareness about the masculinity crisis and its impact on men’s health and well-being is crucial. Education programs can focus on dispelling myths and promoting a broader understanding of masculinity, challenging rigid stereotypes.

Supportive social structures: Creating supportive social structures that encourage open dialogue, challenge traditional gender roles, and promote positive expressions of masculinity can play a significant role in addressing the crisis.

The declining testosterone levels among men and the resulting masculinity crisis have profound implications for sexual wellness, fertility, and overall well-being. It is imperative to recognize that tackling this crisis requires more than quick-fix external methods. A comprehensive approach encompassing holistic healthcare, mental and emotional support, education, and supportive social structures is needed. By addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by men and redefining the concept of masculinity, we can strive towards better health and well-being for men and a society that values diverse expressions of masculinity.

The author is founder and director of ForMen. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

