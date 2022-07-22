Monkeypox in India: Kerala reports third case, Karnataka steps up surveillance activities
Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the patient arrived in the southern state on 6 July and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College and his health condition is stable now
New Delhi: Kerala reported its third case of monkeypox on Friday. A 35 year-old man from Malappuram district who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox.
Health Minister Veena George said the man arrived in the southern state on 6 July and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there. His health condition is stable, she added. She said, "Country's third monkeypox has been confirmed in a 35-year-old man who returned to Mallapuram from UAE on 6 July. He was admitted with fever at Manjeri Medical College Hospital on 13 July and from 15 July he began showing symptoms. His family and close contacts under observation."
Kerala on 19 July started monkeypox testing at NIV Alapuzha. "Testing has started at NIV Alapuzha. Kits have been brought to NIV Alapuzha from Pune. Samples from districts are now being sent to Alapuzha for testing. A new disease has been reported in the state. Following that testing is being conducted by taking all precautions. Testing samples in Kerala will reduce the time duration to get the result," said the Kerala health minister.
India reported its second case of monkeypox in Kerala's Kannur district on 18 July. A 31-year-old man has contracted the infection and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The first case of the monkeypox virus in the state was reported on 14 July after a UAE traveller returned to Kerala. He has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college. Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance, the minister added.
According to World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonotic infection caused by the monkeypox virus. It spreads mostly from human contact.
The Union Health Ministry on Friday released new guidelines for the management of the monkeypox disease. The ministry listed down points for the general masses to avoid contracting the disease which included avoiding contact with dead or wild animals (rodents, monkeys).
Karnataka takes precautions
In the wake of confirmed cases of 'monkeypox' disease in neighbouring Kerala, the Karnataka government has decided to speed up surveillance activities and keep a strong vigil in the state.
It has instructed all the districts in the state to ensure effective preparedness and take required action as per the Centre's guidelines and Technical Advisory Committee recommendations regarding monkeypox.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation continues to deliberate on declaring monkeypox a global emergency.
With input from agencies
