Mental Health Day: Be best at things that excite you, even if they are not top trending

“Never underestimate the influence you have on others”

In a digitised world, your neighbourhood spans the entire world. Your social media ‘neighbours’ are now part of your inner circle. And sometimes, it feels like they’re watching your every move. Having travelled a significant way into the digital age, we are now aware, at least in passing, of the dangers of social media. One of the things that were promised to us in this brave new world was the ‘freedom to be yourself.’

With the spread of the internet and various social media platforms to remote corners of the world, everyone has a chance to show the world what they’re truly about. An entire industry has sprung up to deliver experiences that you can relate to from influencers across the world.

It’s a phenomenon that has no precedent in history. Countless young people are growing up with the pressures of having to present a curated version of themselves, for the approval of their virtual friends.

‘People exercise an unconscious selection in being influenced.’

We tend to gravitate towards the things we like. And the company we keep further pushes us towards trying out and ‘liking’ new things. In the real world, it’s a lot easier to build or destroy trust, through multiple social cues we have all been programmed to respond to but online, it gets a lot harder. Every day is a new trend, a new rabbit hole to explore to seek validation because if you don’t, someone else will. Take a step back and ask yourself, would you really be influenced by someone you refuse to associate with in the real world? Then why would those who follow you do that? If you don’t truly ‘belong to a trend’, you have wasted a lot of time trying to convince yourself, and others, that you do.

Explore your virtual interests in the real world, do things that don’t require external validation and take time to build a network of reliable friends & family that will have your back, be it giving feedback on that video you just made or a bigger, more life-altering decision.

‘Our level of influence is not the same as everyone.’

It seems like everybody these days has a million dedicated followers hanging off their every word. So, why don’t you?

The chase for more clout is something every influencer can relate to. The thought is that more followers lead to more engagement which leads to better sponsorships and a greater life. But, did you know that most brands nowadays prefer to work with influencers who have built their identity around a niche?

The reason for that can be attributed to the ‘Jack of All Trades, Master of None’ cliché. The only way to talk to absolutely everybody is to shout louder than everyone else. Substance doesn’t matter when you’ve got style but people don’t stick around forever for that. If you can constantly add value to someone’s life, they’ll keep you around. Similarly, if you’ve mastered your niche, it will reflect in the authenticity of your content and the appreciation of your followers.

So, as Charles Bukowksi said ‘find what you love and let it destroy you.’ In simpler words, be the best at the things that excite you, even if they aren’t on top of the trending topics yet. You’ll make sure they will be!

“You don’t have to be a ‘person of influence to be influential. In fact, the most influential people in my life are probably not even aware of the things they’ve taught me” – Scott Adams.

‘Being too hard on yourself is counterproductive’

It is okay to slip up from time to time – everyone does. The key is to not be so self-critical or build the slip-ups into something so big in your head that it seems like the end of the world. Well, it’s not! Nothing is more important than your well-being. It is also okay to take breaks and take mental health days off – the world won’t stop revolving and your followers will not suddenly disappear. Only when you are truly unencumbered by notions of perceived failure, will you achieve happiness in what you do.

Above all, remember to take care of yourself, mentally, emotionally and physically. Don’t be afraid to seek help when you need it. Surround yourself with things and people you love and the rest will follow. The very essence of social media is its transient nature, so if you come across a bad experience, remember that this will pass.

You can always make mistakes, as long as you avoid repeating them and understand that influence flows all ways.

The author is CEO and Founder of flynt.social. Views are personal.

