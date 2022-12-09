Medical Voice AI: How does it can help combat physical burn-out

Even with the pandemic seemingly at an end, overwork and fatigue remain a prevalent issue for those in the medical industry. The covid crisis is seemingly at end, the situation of pandemic related burnout is still prevalent for those in healthcare industry

In September 2022, results published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings indicate that 63 percent of physicians in the USA still reported at least one symptom of burnout. That is a 44 per cent increase since 2017, and 46 percent since 2011. So, what’s causing physicians so much stress?

In India, overwork as a result of the appalling 1700:1 patient to doctor ratio—in an environment that demands precision—can have devastating implications. Globally, the need for detailed record-keeping pertaining to all patient interactions has overloaded an already-overworked sector.

However, clinical documentation is an increasingly integral part of professional practice. Overseas, it holds tremendous medico-legal significance and forms the backbone for insurance reimbursements. In India, the topic has been spotlighted by the increasing momentum of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Even with the perceived added burden it brings, the premise for digitized record-keeping is indisputable.

Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) are the cornerstone of digitization in healthcare, and the first step towards moving to Universal Health Coverage (UHC). It will drastically improve the coordination and continuation of patient care, enable better medical research and data analytics, and even reduce the overall cost of medical care.

So, how do we ensure that physicians are able to document their observations, laboratory tests, treatments, therapies, drugs administered, and more—with efficiency, accuracy, and most importantly, ease? The answer comes in the form of technology like Medical Speech Recognition and Voice AI.

Here are some reasons why medical Voice AI is exactly what the doctor ordered:

Reduced administrative burden

Rather than typing, or manual scribing, physicians can simply talk or dictate while the software automatically converts their speech to text in real time. This not only helps record data at almost four times the speed (saving over three hours every single day), but also streamlines clinical workflows and makes healthcare data securely accessible.

Existing EMR systems can be tedious to use, with never-ending fields, menus and drop-down boxes, and underdeveloped user interfaces. An intuitive, physician-centric, voice-powered interface saves both time and effort. It ensures that physicians have more time to concentrate on their primary concern: patient care, and can also help them free up their schedule for a more suitable work-life balance.

Increased clinical accuracy

Voice-AI ensures a high level of data integrity, which benefits processes such as analytics, audits, and insurance claims. Physicians can leverage technologies that are programmed to recognize medical terminology and abbreviations across a wide spectrum of medical specialties—from radiology and surgery to pediatrics and mental health. This enables them to speak at a reasonably fast pace, without having to worry about spelling mistakes. Professionals who use speech-to-text software also tend to create more detailed notes, leading to improved patient outcomes.

Drives productivity & speed

Medical Voice AI enables clinical reporting on-the-go, from anywhere and on any device—via mobile, web and desktop applications. The software reduces duplication errors and promotes the adoption of digital documentation—which is far more efficient and interoperable than paper. Some applications even have built-in predictive text and formatting capabilities that speed up workflows. The absence of human error also eliminates the time spent proofing or rechecking documents. Data insights can also improve the efficiency of hospitals and clinics, allowing them to predict healthcare trends and allocate resources in advance.

Easy to operate & easy on your pocket

Speech is the most natural method of communication. Therefore, voice-based software is highly intuitive and requires no training or familiarization processes. The set-up procedure is seamless as most applications require no hardware or infrastructure upgrades. They are often fully interoperable with existing clinical and hospital information systems. Physicians can essentially realize the benefits of the technology as soon as they subscribe. So, a one-time investment in Medical Voice AI can reap serious long-term benefits!

The author is the Co-founder & CEO, Augnito. Views are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.