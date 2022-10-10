Maternal fertility: Factors that can impact your egg quality

Whether a woman is trying to achieve pregnancy either naturally or with IVF, egg quality should be a matter of concern. Women are born with all the egg cells they’ll ever have and tend to carry them with them throughout their entire reproductive lives! But, there are certain factors that can impact one’s egg quality making it difficult for the woman to fulfill her dream of motherhood. Here, we brief you on these factors.

These factors can impact one’s egg quality

· Environmental Exposures: Exposure to chemical known as endocrine disruptors can cause hormonal imbalances leading to anovulation that is ovulation or release of eggs. Exposure to harmful chemicals and endocrine disrupters can affected semen parameters also drastically. Prevention of environmental toxin exposure comes from individual action, a conscious effort to avoid known endocrine disruptors can go a long way of you are planning to start a family.

· Stress: It can impact your egg quality. Several recent studies have found links between the women’s levels of day-to-day stress and lowered chances of pregnancy. Stress hormones such as cortisol disrupt signaling between the brain and the ovaries, which can trip up ovulation. Everyone gets stressed once in a while. So if you’re frazzled for a few weeks at work or feel anxious about a big move, it likely won’t hurt your baby-making abilities. But if your stress goes on for a long time then your ovulation might get disrupted.

· Age: It is a known fact that fertility declines with age.Aging causes the free oxygen radicals to build up in our bodies. By having antioxidants via supplementation, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly you can combat some of the effect of the free oxygen radicals.

· Thyroid health: The health of your thyroid is vital in terms of fertility management. Try to opt for a full thyroid panel with Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), T3, T4, and Anti-Thyroid Peroxidase (TPO). According to various studies, women with high TSH levels or high TSH levels had impaired embryo quality. Moreover, even if their TSH levels were fine but they had the presence of Anti-TPO (an autoimmune marker), their embryo quality was affected. Thyroid issues can be treated using medication and key minerals such as iodine, selenium, and zinc. You need to take charge of your health and follow the vital instructions given by the doctor. It is a good idea to speak to a fertility consultant and do as the expert says.

The author is a fertility consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai. Views expressed are personal.

