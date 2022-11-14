Male breast cancer: Number of cases rising, know about diagnosis and treatment

Not only females but even males suffer from breast cancer. Yes, you have heard it right! You may be shocked to know that even cases of male breast cancer are surging at a rapid rate in the country. It is the need of the hour to create awareness regarding this lesser-known entity and seek timely intervention. Even men should go for regular screenings and take utmost care of their breasts.

Male breast cancer is typically diagnosed in the later stages and can become fatal. If cancer gets detected in the earlier stages, then it is possible to promptly treat it. Hence, it is essential to create awareness about the signs and symptoms of this disease in men.

Are you aware?

Since men have lesser breast tissue when compared to women, cancer may spread to other parts of the body. Timely detection and treatment will go a long way in helping breast cancer patients to improve their quality of life. Now, let’s take a look at some of the symptoms of male breast cancer that one should not miss.

These are some of the red flags of male breast cancer:

Men, if you notice a lump in the breast, nipple redness/retraction, scaling of breast skin, ulceration/discharge from nipples, breast pain, swelling of lymph nodes, and bone pain then just consult the doctor without wasting any time. Do not take any symptoms lightly or ignore them at any cost. Timely treatment can save your life. So, stay vigilant when it comes to your health.

The causes of male breast cancer:

Age, exposure to radiation, organic solvents, alcohol consumption, and low physical activity, genetics, obesity, diabetes, thyroid or liver diseases can also be the culprits behind breast cancer.

The diagnosis of breast cancer can be done via a mammogram, ultrasound, and biopsy. Then, your treating doctor will determine an appropriate line of treatment for you.

The treatment:

If one is asked to opt for surgery then he will have to do a mastectomy. Here, the surgeon removes all of your breast tissue, including the nipple and areola. Then, you may also be suggested to opt for radiation or chemotherapy. During radiation therapy, high-energy beams, such as X-rays and protons kill cancer cells. Chemotherapy uses medications to kill cancer cells. These medications are given through a vein in your arm (intravenously), in pill form or by both methods. Even hormone therapy can be helpful as it involves medication to tackle cancer.

The author is a Consultant Onco Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road. Views are personal.

