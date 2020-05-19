Maharashtra zone-wise list of permitted activities in lockdown 4.0: All shops can be open from 9am-5pm except in red zones; only essential services allowed in containment zones
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown, partially easing curbs in areas outside of containment zones.
These guidelines will come into effect from 22 May.
The Centre on 17 May extended the nationwide lockdown till 31 May and gave states greater freedom to impose additional restrictions to contain the spread of the viral infection.
Here is a zone-wise list of what is allowed and what is not allowed:
According to the new guidelines issued by the state government, air travel, metro rail services, schools, colleges, colleges, cinema halls, shopping complexes, theatres, gyms,swimming pools, etc shall remain closed across the states, Restaurants can open only for home delivery.
In the non-red zones, considerable relaxations have been given, including opening of stadiums without spectators. All shops can open between 9 am to 5 pm. Government offices can function in these zones with 100 percent strength and private offices can also open.
Significantly, e-commerce for delivery of non-essential goods has been allowed in all areas except containment zones.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati have been declared as red zones, with local authorities given the power to demarcate containment zones in red and orange zones.
In red zones, essential shops shall continue to remain open while non-essential shops including liquor shops shall operate as per earlier guidelines. Commercial establishments, shops, industries which are not allowed to open can carry out maintenance and upkeep. No taxis ,cabs or rickshaws can operate in the red zone.
In containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed.
The state government has also directed authorities to issue orders to imposing night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential services.
