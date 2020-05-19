Maharashtra, Mumbai Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Uber, flights, restaurants, malls not allowed; home delivery of liquor, essentials allowed

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states by the coronavirus pandemic with over 33,000 cases reported in the state so far. More than 20,000 of these cases have been reported from Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

In the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, which began on 18 May, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given states the authority to decide on the red, orange and green demarcation zones. Mumbai continues to be a red zone and hasn’t seen restrictions been eased.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said it will be difficult to bring in relaxations due to the high number of contractions in the state.

Mumbai lockdown: What's allowed, what's not in lockdown 4.0

The suburban railway system, more popularly known as local trains, remain non-functional till May 31. Metro services are suspended Any kind of domestic or international air travel, except for security and medical reasons, will not be allowed Educational institutions would not be opened till phase 4 draws to an end. The MHA has encouraged the practice of distance learning Places of recreation like shopping malls, cinema halls, theatres, parks, gymnasiums, bars and swimming pools to remain shut in Mumbai. Restaurants and hotels can continue to deliver food to customers but no dining is allowed in their premises. Cab services such as Ola and Uber cannot operate in Mumbai as it is still a red zone. The containment zones will receive only essential services. No one is allowed to enter or exit these zones. Religious congregation will not be allowed and no place of worship will be opened. As Mumbai remains in the red zone, city police has made it clear that people travelling on the streets must produce permits for non-essential travel.

Make Safety Your Priority Any relaxations from the earlier rules are yet to be implemented in Mumbai under Lockdown 4.0. Being in the RED ZONE, strict action will be taken on vehicles & people travelling at any hour of the day, without valid permission or for non-emergency. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 18, 2020

Saying he cannot risk easing lockdown rules just now, Thackeray added, “What if we lift the lockdown and this coronavirus spreads everywhere? I won't let that happen in Maharashtra”.

What is allowed in Mumbai

1. People can step out for essential activities, otherwise movement between 7 pm and 7 am is prohibited in Mumbai

2. The Maharashtra government will decide whether to allow inter and intra state travel

3. Travel of goods and cargo vehicles has been permitted.

4. Home delivery of liquor is allowed, however no liquor shops will be open in Mumbai as there is a chance of violation of social distancing norms. Liquor shops in the city were closed earlier this month by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

5. Offices have been urged to practice staggered working hours, work from home and regular sanitization procedures

6. E-commerce firms can deliver goods, including non-essential ones, in the red zones

7. Shops and markets can function with staggered timings in place. Customers must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from each other.

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 13:46:47 IST

