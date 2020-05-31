Maharashtra Lockdown 5.0 New Guidelines: All standalone shops allowed to open on odd-even basis; schools colleges to remain closed till 30 June

The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended till 30 June the lockdown in the entire state, and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the "Mission Begin Again".

As per the revised guidelines issued on Sunday, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to function from 5 June on an odd-even basis.

All private offices can operate with up to 10 percent their employee strength as per the requirement from 8 June with others working from home.

This will exclude COVID-19 containment zones, the guidelines said.

Under ''Mission Begin Again'', outdoor physical activities like morning walks, cycling will be allowed. Self employed persons like plumbers, electricians, pest control staff and technicians will be allowed to work, but they will have to follow social distancing norms. Garages can also function and customers can visit them with prior appointment.

These activities will be permitted in the red zones of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, as well as Solapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur. However, such activities will not resume in COVID-19 containment zones, it said.

Outside of the cities mentioned above, government offices will be allowed to remain open with 100 percent workforce. Further, taxis and rickshaws have been allowed in these regions, provided only three people sit in a vehicle at a time.

"Through the lockdown period, schools, Metro Rail, religious places and places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, shopping malls, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlours to remain closed across the state," say the guidelines.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Saturday said ''Unlock-1'' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till 30 June in the country.

