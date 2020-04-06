'Long war ahead', Narendra Modi warns, but appreciates 'unprecedented maturity' during coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of the country for showing “unprecedented maturity” during the ongoing 21-day lockdown period imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Addressing BJP workers on the party’s 40th foundation day and said that the ‘9 minutes at 9 pm’ event on Sunday, in which people were asked to light diyas, candles and flashlights to show solidarity with the medical and essential workers, brought forward India’s collective strength against the pandemic. "The maturity shown by the people during lockdown, in a large country like India, is unprecedented. No one could have imagined that the people will abide by this with such obedience and sense of service," the prime minister said.

Modi praised India’s timely response to the outbreak, which set an example before the world and earned the World Health Organisation’s appreciation. “Humanity is facing a crisis, and our devotion to service of the country creates our path during this challenging time,” he said, highlighting active participation in the meetings of the G20 and SAARC countries.

Urging the BJP workers to extend economically weaker sections of the society, Modi laid out a five-point plan to combat the coronavirus crisis and help those in need. The plan laid out by Modi includes ensuring ration to the poor and ensuring that no mouths are left unfed, making face covers for those who need them and preparing messages thanking those serving the society, including doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, policemen and bank and post office workers.

He also asked BJP workers to spread the word about the newly-launched Aarogya Setu mobile application, which gives information about possibly infected cases in one’s vicinity, and asked them to ensure that at least 40 people download it. He also directed them to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund and motivate 40 people to donate to it.

Warning that the war ahead against the coronavirus pandemic is a long one, Modi said, “We do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victorious.”

As of Monday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stand at 4,314, while the number of deaths reported are 118.

