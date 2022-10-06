Less salt intake can lower risk of heart problems

Is your diet high in sodium? Then, you are doing it all wrong! Eating salty foods can invite a host of health problems. One will be at a higher risk of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. Thus, it will be imperative for you to watch your salt intake. Read on to know more about this in the below article, and take utmost care of your health.

Heart problems are rapidly rising in people. Just like stress, smoking, lack of exercise, and even eating foods rich in sodium can take a toll on your heart. Yes, you have heard us here! A high sodium diet is often a neglected factor that causes heart problems. According to various studies, a salt intake of less than 2.5 to 3 grams per day will help to lower blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and heart attack.

Decoding the connection between high sodium intake and heart problems: Currently, a majority of people eat processed, canned, and junk food that is loaded with sodium. Too much sodium is dangerous for one’s health. It is a proven fact that too much intake of sodium-rich foods can raise one’s blood pressure which in turn can cause a heart attack, enlarged heart muscle, stroke, or heart failure. Not only heart problems, but excess salt consumption can also further lead to kidney disease, kidney stones, osteoporosis, weight gain, and even bloating. It is the need of the hour to reduce sodium intake and stay healthy. We help you with some foolproof tricks to monitor your sodium intake.

Follow these heart-healthy tips:

Try to restrict your intake of Pizza, pasta, namkeens, samosa, vada, packaged soups, pickles, and chips that are jam-packed with sodium. It is better to eat fresh fruits and vegetables. Home cooked food is healthier. It is essential to speak to an expert who will help you with your daily salt intake and make you understand the consequences of eating too much salt. If you are buying any eatables then just check the nutritional value that is the salt content in the food item and then only buy it. Many people track calories and fats but forget to check the label when it comes to sodium. Do not add extra salt to the food. If you are planning to have sauce with paratha, thepla or pizza then restrict the quantity.

The author is a Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. Views are personal.

