Less salt intake can lower risk of heart problems
A high sodium diet is often a neglected factor that causes heart problems
Is your diet high in sodium? Then, you are doing it all wrong! Eating salty foods can invite a host of health problems. One will be at a higher risk of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. Thus, it will be imperative for you to watch your salt intake. Read on to know more about this in the below article, and take utmost care of your health.
Heart problems are rapidly rising in people. Just like stress, smoking, lack of exercise, and even eating foods rich in sodium can take a toll on your heart. Yes, you have heard us here! A high sodium diet is often a neglected factor that causes heart problems. According to various studies, a salt intake of less than 2.5 to 3 grams per day will help to lower blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and heart attack.
Decoding the connection between high sodium intake and heart problems: Currently, a majority of people eat processed, canned, and junk food that is loaded with sodium. Too much sodium is dangerous for one’s health. It is a proven fact that too much intake of sodium-rich foods can raise one’s blood pressure which in turn can cause a heart attack, enlarged heart muscle, stroke, or heart failure. Not only heart problems, but excess salt consumption can also further lead to kidney disease, kidney stones, osteoporosis, weight gain, and even bloating. It is the need of the hour to reduce sodium intake and stay healthy. We help you with some foolproof tricks to monitor your sodium intake.
Follow these heart-healthy tips:
- Try to restrict your intake of Pizza, pasta, namkeens, samosa, vada, packaged soups, pickles, and chips that are jam-packed with sodium.
- It is better to eat fresh fruits and vegetables.
- Home cooked food is healthier.
- It is essential to speak to an expert who will help you with your daily salt intake and make you understand the consequences of eating too much salt.
- If you are buying any eatables then just check the nutritional value that is the salt content in the food item and then only buy it.
- Many people track calories and fats but forget to check the label when it comes to sodium. Do not add extra salt to the food.
- If you are planning to have sauce with paratha, thepla or pizza then restrict the quantity.
The author is a Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. Views are personal.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
World Heart Day: Young India’s weak hearts and how we can protect them
Of the 28,449 heart-related deaths in India in 2021, 19,744 were in the 30 to 60 age group. Doctors and medical experts opine that unhealthy diets, a sedentary lifestyle, high stress levels and fast-paced social obligations are the biggest contributors to heart problems in younger people
World Heart Day 2022: Is sudden cardiac arrest more dangerous than a heart attack?
Sudden cardiac arrest is a much more severe condition than a heart attack
World Heart Day 2022: How health technology tools help control cardio-metabolic diseases
With the development and advancement of AI technology in recent years, it has gradually changed from theory to practicality