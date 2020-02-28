Legs workout Part 2: 4 exercises your legs will thank you for

Enough memes have been circulated about beefed-up muscle men with skinny legs. Unfortunately, fitness enthusiasts looking to get the perfect gym bod often do not exercise their legs as much as they work on their upper body. The result: avoiding leg-day at the gym can cause an unstable body structure. Not to mention, our legs do a lot more work on a regular day than any other body part and training them can make our daily chores a whole lot easier.

Whether you want to lose fat from the legs, add more muscle definition or just make the legs stronger, it is important to train the hamstrings, buttocks, quads, and calves. Of course, training them all together can be difficult. So it is a good idea to break the workout down over three days, targetting different parts of the lower body.

In the first article in this leg workout series, we focused on toning and firming up the buttocks. This article moves on to the leg muscles we use to walk, sit, stand, kick, run and do so many other things. As with all workouts, it is extremely important to warm up before you start and stretch after the workout is done - as this helps to avoid injuries and improve the flexibility as well as strength of muscles.

1. Hindu squats

An old favourite of India's pehelwans, Hindu squats have found many takers across the world for their unique, exaggerated movement. A variation of the conventional squat, this exercise is similar to the uthak-baithak school punishment of older times.

Equipment required: Nothing

Intensity: Low

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 15 reps each

How to do it

Stand straight with feet hip-width apart.

Push your chest out and keep the back straight.

Lower your body with a swift motion to get down to a squat. Lift your heels simultaneously while bending the knees.

Lift yourself up with the arms swinging towards the front. This is one rep.

Tip: To control the movement, bend your knees as far as you can and gradually increase the motion once you master the movement.

2. Leg extension

Squats, lunges or other bodyweight exercises aren't the only exercises meant for our legs. Leg extensions are a terrific way to keep your legs in good shape, trigger muscle growth in the front thigh muscles as well as keep the ligaments, tendons and tissues connecting the knees in good shape. A machine is specially designed for this exercise, although it can also be done with the help of a dumbbell held between your shoes.

Equipment required: Leg extension machine or a dumbbell

Intensity: Low

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 15 reps each

How to do it at the gym

Sit comfortably on the seat of the leg extension machine.

Your ankles must be locked under the padded roller.

Start lifting the weight by straightening the knees.

The entire tension should be on your quad (front thigh) muscles.

With a slow movement, lower the pad to the starting position. This is one rep.

Tip: Keep your chest out and back straight throughout the movement to avoid injuries.

How to do it at home

Sit straight on a chair or a firm sofa.

Grab a dumbbell and put it in between your feet.

Extend your knees to lift the weight upward.

Try to stretch as far as you can to create tension over the quads.

Slowly bring down the weight to the starting position. This is one rep.

Tip: Do not bend your back to lift the weight, as it can put unnecessary pressure on your back.

3. Leg raise

If your thought that leg raises are mainly meant to train your abdominal muscles, think again. This incredible movement can also target the quadriceps or the front thighs when done correctly. So if you’re looking for combining the benefits of the leg raise, then this could be a great approach.

Equipment required: Nothing

Intensity: Low

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 15 reps each

How to do it

Lie down on the ground or mat on your back. Keep your palms under your hips and legs straight and together.

Raise your legs upwards without bending the knees until your thighs get off the ground.

Hold for a few seconds. With a slow movement lower your legs down to the starting position. This is one rep.

Tip: Keep your legs off the ground throughout a set.

4. Reverse lunges

Lunges are difficult movements performed for greater stability in the hips and legs, and they can be performed in as many directions as our legs can move. The reverse movement involves one of your legs dropping behind you, instead of the forward lunges in which you step forward and then lunge.

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Take your right leg behind you and bend it to create two 90-degree angles with your knees.

Your right knee should be slightly off the ground and the left thigh parallel to the ground.

Now, slowly bring your right leg to its starting position by extending both the knees.

Repeat this movement with your left leg. This is one rep.

Tip: Reverse lunges directly target your thigh muscles. To get the best results, go as deep as you can to feel the tension in your quads.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2020 16:14:18 IST

