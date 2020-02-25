Leg workout Part 1: 4 exercises for a toned and firm butt

"A moment on the lips, forever on the hips": most of us have heard this maxim. While it's true that our hips bear the brunt of any poor eating habits we might have, they are a lot stronger than most of us give them credit for.

Not only do we use the muscles in our hips to stand, walk, sit, climb, jump, stay upright and do pretty much anything, exercising these muscles is also one of the most effective ways to lose weight, gain muscle and improve flexibility and stability - all at once!

Now, anything worth doing isn't easy. That said, hip exercises are hugely rewarding for those who stick by them. The reason: our glutes — gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, gluteus minimus — are some of the biggest muscles in the body. Strengthening them has far-reaching benefits for our overall health; not to mention that — big or small — an in-shape butt is always fashionable.

To get down to the brass tacks: it's always a good idea to workout with a trained professional who can correct your posture and movements. Remember also that warming up before exercises and stretching afterwards reduces the chances of injury and improves your takeaway from any workout. So, joint mobilizers and stretches should be done religiously before and after a workout such as these five hip exercises that you can do at home:

1. Hip thrusts

This exercise can be done with weights at the gym or with no weights at home. The main targets of this exercise are the gluteus maximus and gluteus medius in the hips and the quadriceps and hamstring muscles in the thighs.

Equipment required: None for the at-home version and a 7-foot barbell and weights according to skill for the weighted version

Intensity: Low

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 15 reps each

How to do it at home (with no weights):

Sit down on a mat with your legs extended in front of you.

Now, lean back slightly and place your palms behind your hips, with your fingers pointing towards your buttocks.

Bend your knees and place your feet hip-width apart on the mat.

Keeping your arms straight, raise your hips off the mat. Support your weight with your hands and feet.

Push your body up from your hips to get into a table position - your head, neck, torso, pelvis and upper thighs should be in a straight line. If you feel comfortable in this position, try to raise your hips even higher (hyperextend).

Keep your body lifted for a couple of seconds.

Lower your body with a stable movement. This is one rep.

How to do it at the gym (with weights):

Grab a 7-foot barbell, load weights on it as per your strength.

Sit on a mat while slightly leaning your upper back against a flat bench - make sure the bench is stable and doesn't move when you place your weight on it. Your knees should be bent and feet placed on the mat, hip-width apart.

Set the barbell over your pelvis, according to your comfort.

Hold the barbell with both hands to keep it steady for the entire exercise.

Now push the weight up until your body is in a straight line from head to knees.

Slowly go back to the starting position by lowering the pelvis. This is one rep.

Tip: If you don't have a bench available, you can also perform this movement at your home on a sofa with no weights.

2. Frog pump

A great exercise for extending the hips and strengthening the legs, the frog pump can be a little difficult in the beginning. Make sure you focus on performing the movement correctly and then increase the number of repetitions gradually.

Equipment required: None

Intensity: Moderate

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 15 reps each

How to do it:

Lie down on a mat on your back with your knees bent.

Lower your knees to either side and join the soles of your feet.

Place your elbows on the ground next to your body.

Squeeze your buttocks to lift your hips as far as you can. Take support from your elbows as you do this.

Lower your body with a slow movement. This is one rep.

Tip: Take the help of your heels to push you upward.

3. Donkey kicks

This movement strengthens and mobilizes the hips and thighs muscles. Donkey kick is an amazing exercise to tone your buttocks and lose fat from them.

Equipment required: None

Intensity: Low

Sets & reps: 3 sets of 30 reps each

How to do it:

Come on all fours on a mat, keeping your hands directly under your shoulders and knees directly under the hips.

Contract your core and straighten your back.

Now, keeping your right knee bent, take your right leg back till the sole of your right foot is facing the ceiling.

Make sure your back stays straight and your hips are squarely facing the ground.

Hold for a few seconds before bringing your leg back down. This is one rep.

First, complete the 15 reps with the right leg and then repeat with the left leg. This is one set.

Tip: Keep your back and neck straight and try to focus on your glutes.

4. Lunges

A great mobilizer when performed at a lower intensity, lunges can be done in many styles - such as reverse lunges, forward lunges, curtsy, side lunges and walking lunges for the complete legs and hips workout. To work your glutes, you should practice all the variations. Described here is the basic forward lunge, to get you started.

Equipment: None

Intensity: Low to moderate

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 30 reps each

How to do it:

Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart.

Take a big step forward with one leg.

Create two 90-degree angles by bending your knees.

In this position, the knee of the leg that is behind should be just two inches off the floor.

Take back the leg that is in front as you stand. Return to the starting position. This is one rep.

Complete 15 reps on one side before repeating with the other leg. This is one set.

Tip: During every lunge, you should feel the tension in your glutes. If you’re unable to feel the pressure, ask someone to supervise you so you get the technique right.

