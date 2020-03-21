Kim Kardashian's clothing brand Skims to donate part of profits to coronavirus emergency response program
American media personality Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand Skims announced that it will be restocking the best-selling Cotton Collection and twenty percent of the collection's proceeds will go to non-profit organisation Baby2Baby's coronavirus Emergency Response Program, which is providing relief and necessities for children living in poverty.
According to Us Weekly, a press statement from Skims read, "In light of the current health crisis, Baby2Baby has been working around the clock providing children and families impacted by COVID-19 the items they need to survive. Over the last five days, Baby2Baby has distributed over 1.3 million items including diapers, formula, hygiene, clothing, blankets and more."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been doing her part to quarantine while COVID-19 continues to spread through the US. To pass the time, she's been going through old pictures on her camera roll, posting some of
them to her feed.
The 39-year-old reality TV star shared a picture of her and her sister Kourtney, writing in the caption how much she misses her siblings.
I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart
