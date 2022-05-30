Kerala on alert after 47-year-old dies of West Nile fever: What is the virus?

In Kerala’s Thrissur district, a 47-year-old died after being infected with the West Nile Virus. It is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause a fatal neurological disease in humans

A 47-year-old man died on Sunday because of the West Nile Virus in Kerala’s Thrissur district, the first death in the state caused by the vector-borne infection in the last three years. It has sent authorities in the state into a tizzy with the health department issuing directions to eliminate mosquito breeding to prevent the disease.

The man developed fever and other symptoms on 17 May and after getting treatment from various hospitals, he was admitted to the government medical college in Thrissur, where he was diagnosed with West Nile fever.

Kerala health minister Veena George said that controlling the growth of mosquitoes and carrying out a source destruction are essential to prevent this illness.



What is the West Nile virus?

The West Nile Virus (WNV) is a mosquito-borne, single-stranded RNA virus. It is caused by flavivirus WNV and is related to viruses that cause Japanese Encephalitis, yellow fever, and St Louis encephalitis.

West Nile fever is spread by the Culex species of mosquitoes. Human infection is most often the result of bites from infected mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds, which circulate the virus in their blood for a few days. The virus eventually gets into the mosquito’s salivary glands. During later blood meals (when mosquitoes bite), the virus may be injected into humans and animals, where it can multiply and possibly cause illness, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The virus may also be transmitted through contact with other infected animals, their blood, or other tissues.

Human infections have occurred through organ transplants, blood transfusions and breast milk. But the number is small. There is one reported case of trans-placental (mother-to-child) WNV transmission.

To date, no human-to-human transmission of WNV through casual contact has been documented, and no transmission of WNV to health care workers has been reported when standard infection control precautions have been put in place, says the WHO.

What are the symptoms of West Nile Virus?

Around 80 per cent of those infected with WNV are asymptomatic. Around 20 per cent of people affected develop West Nile fever. Symptoms include fever, headache, tiredness, body aches, nausea, and vomiting. Occasionally, the infected persons develop a skin rash (on the trunk of the body) and swollen lymph glands.

If the disease becomes severe, it can lead to disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, paralysis, and death. It can cause fatal neurological disease. It is estimated that approximately one in 150 persons infected with the West Nile virus will develop a more severe form of the disease, says the WHO.

About one out of 10 people who develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system die.

Severe illness can occur in people of any age. However, people over 60 years of age are at greater risk for severe illness if they are infected. People with certain medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants, are also at greater risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), America’s national health agency.

Where was the virus first detected?

West Nile Virus was first detected in a woman in the West Nile district of Uganda. Before 1997, WNV was not considered pathogenic for birds, but at that time in Israel, a more virulent strain caused the death of different bird species presenting signs of encephalitis and paralysis, according to WHO.

In 1999, a WNV circulating in Israel and Tunisia was imported to New York producing a large and dramatic outbreak that spread throughout the US in the following years. The largest outbreaks occurred in Greece, Israel, Romania, Russia and the US.

Human infections attributable to WNV have been reported across the world for over 50 years. Outbreak sites are on major birds’ migratory routes, says WHO.

How to prevent WNV?

There is no vaccine to prevent WNV infection. The best way to prevent West Nile is to protect yourself from mosquito bites. Use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, treat clothing and gear, and take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors, says the CDC.

Has West Nile been detected in Kerala before?

The virus was first reported in Kerala’s Alappuzha in 2006 and then in Ernakulam in 2011. In 2019, a six-year-old boy from Malappuram died due to the disease.

What is the Kerala government doing to stop the spread?

After the case was detected in Thrissur, a special team from the medical office visited the locality of the victim and the district vector control board took samples from various parts of the district for testing. Steps were taken to destroy the mosquito breeding sites in the locality, the state health department said in a release.

It has issued directions to district authorities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures including declaring a dry day if necessary.

“Importance should be given to destroying the mosquito breeding sites everywhere. Individuals should take responsibility and clean their residential areas. Clogged drains, stagnant water should be cleared,” Veena George said.

