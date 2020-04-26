Kanika Kapoor responds to allegations of not following quarantine norms: 'There have been several misunderstandings
More than a month after testing positive for the coronavirus, singer Kanika Kapoor on Sunday said there have been several "wrong exchanges of information" regarding her travel timeline and battle with the disease.
Kanika, who was the first Bollywood personality to test positive for the novel virus on 20 March, came under attack for negligence and not practising self-quarantine despite returning to the country from the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She was also booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for negligence and committing acts that were likely to spread the infection after she attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow, including a party where political personalities, including senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son, Dushyant Singh, were present.
In a statement, the singer said she is aware of "several versions of stories" about her diagnosis, but "negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality".
"Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent till now. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation," she said.
Kanika said there were a certain facts about her case which she wanted to clarify, starting with how every person that she came in contact with, be it in the UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has "shown no symptoms of COVID-19, in-fact all those tested have been negative".
"I traveled from the UK to Mumbai on 10 March and was duly screened at the international airport. There was no advisory on that day (UK travel advisory was released on 18 March) that stated that I needed to quarantine myself. I showed no ill health so did not quarantine myself."
The singer said she travelled to Lucknow to meet her family on 11 March and claimed there was "no screening setup for domestic flights".
On 14 and 15 March, Kanika said she attended a friend's lunch and dinner and clarified "there was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health."
However, on 17 and 18 March, she developed symptoms and said she got herself tested on 19 March.
"On 20 March when informed that my test was positive, I chose to go to the hospital. I was discharged after there negative tests and have since been at home for 21 days.
"I want to especially thank the doctors and nurses who have so graciously taken care of me during a very emotionally testing time. I hope that all can deal with this matter with honesty and sensitivity," she added.
Updated Date: Apr 26, 2020 17:40:39 IST
